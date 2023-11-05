Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
What better way to debut an evening wear collection than on a Hollywood red carpet? On Saturday night, Gucci’s new creative director Sabato De Sarno utilized the annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) Art + Film Gala to unveil “Ancora Notte,” the ultra-glamorous follow-up to his daywear-focused “Ancora” collection which debuted in September. For 12 years now, Gucci has served as the presenting sponsor for the annual star-studded event with some of the world’s biggest names including co-chair Leonardo DiCaprio wearing looks from the storied Italian house. But this year, the fundraiser doubled as a runway as top models Mariacarla Boscono, Vittoria Ceretti, Abbey Lee Kershaw, and Kirsty Hume all arrived in De Sarno’s never-before-seen designs. The designer, however, didn’t stop at just gowns. Also debuting at the black-tie affair were his first-ever formal menswear pieces worn by the likes of A$AP Rocky, Elliot Page, Andrew Garfield, and Pedro Pascal.
Joining them were the night’s honorees, artist Judy Baca and David Fincher whose film The Killer, premieres November 10 on Netflix. Among the A-list guests were Salma Hayek Pinault, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain, Rosé, and more. After tucking into a meal prepared by three-time Michelin Star Award Winner Chef Mattia Agazzi of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills, guests were treated to a special performance by Lenny Kravitz before making their way to the museum’s courtyard for some revelry.
Here, a look at what everyone wore—Gucci or otherwise—to one of the biggest events of the season.