All the Must-See Looks From the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

What better way to debut an evening wear collection than on a Hollywood red carpet? On Saturday night, Gucci’s new creative director Sabato De Sarno utilized the annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) Art + Film Gala to unveil “Ancora Notte,” the ultra-glamorous follow-up to his daywear-focused “Ancora” collection which debuted in September. For 12 years now, Gucci has served as the presenting sponsor for the annual star-studded event with some of the world’s biggest names including co-chair Leonardo DiCaprio wearing looks from the storied Italian house. But this year, the fundraiser doubled as a runway as top models Mariacarla Boscono, Vittoria Ceretti, Abbey Lee Kershaw, and Kirsty Hume all arrived in De Sarno’s never-before-seen designs. The designer, however, didn’t stop at just gowns. Also debuting at the black-tie affair were his first-ever formal menswear pieces worn by the likes of A$AP Rocky, Elliot Page, Andrew Garfield, and Pedro Pascal.

Joining them were the night’s honorees, artist Judy Baca and David Fincher whose film The Killer, premieres November 10 on Netflix. Among the A-list guests were Salma Hayek Pinault, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain, Rosé, and more. After tucking into a meal prepared by three-time Michelin Star Award Winner Chef Mattia Agazzi of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills, guests were treated to a special performance by Lenny Kravitz before making their way to the museum’s courtyard for some revelry.

Here, a look at what everyone wore—Gucci or otherwise—to one of the biggest events of the season.

Jessica Chastain
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Kim Kardashian
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Salma Hayek Pinault
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Jennifer Lopez
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci

Lupita Nyong’o
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci

Andrew Garfield
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci

Billie Eilish
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

A$AP Rocky, Elliot Page, & Julia Garner
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All in Gucci.

Rosé
Virisa Yong & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

In Saint Laurent.

Pedro Pascal & Lux Pascal
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Jodie Turner-Smith
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Greta Lee
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Mariacarla Boscono
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the Gucci “Ancora Notte” collection.

Quinta Brunson
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lily Gladstone
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci

Paris Hilton
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jodie Comer
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci

Kirsty Hume & Daughter Violet Hume
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both in the Gucci “Ancora Notte” collection.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reeves wears Gucci.

Halle Bailey and DDG
Virisa Yong & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

In Gucci.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ava Duvernay
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Jane Fonda
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Vittoria Ceretti
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Lever Couture.

Emma Chamberlain
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Samara Weaving
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Sabato De Sarno and Daniele Castili
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Eva Chow
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Antwaun Sargent
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Lee Jung-jae
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Judy Baca
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Lykke Li
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Laura Harrier
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Teo Yoo and Celine Song
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images