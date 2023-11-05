What better way to debut an evening wear collection than on a Hollywood red carpet? On Saturday night, Gucci’s new creative director Sabato De Sarno utilized the annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) Art + Film Gala to unveil “Ancora Notte,” the ultra-glamorous follow-up to his daywear-focused “Ancora” collection which debuted in September. For 12 years now, Gucci has served as the presenting sponsor for the annual star-studded event with some of the world’s biggest names including co-chair Leonardo DiCaprio wearing looks from the storied Italian house. But this year, the fundraiser doubled as a runway as top models Mariacarla Boscono, Vittoria Ceretti, Abbey Lee Kershaw, and Kirsty Hume all arrived in De Sarno’s never-before-seen designs. The designer, however, didn’t stop at just gowns. Also debuting at the black-tie affair were his first-ever formal menswear pieces worn by the likes of A$AP Rocky, Elliot Page, Andrew Garfield, and Pedro Pascal.

Joining them were the night’s honorees, artist Judy Baca and David Fincher whose film The Killer, premieres November 10 on Netflix. Among the A-list guests were Salma Hayek Pinault, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain, Rosé, and more. After tucking into a meal prepared by three-time Michelin Star Award Winner Chef Mattia Agazzi of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills, guests were treated to a special performance by Lenny Kravitz before making their way to the museum’s courtyard for some revelry.

Here, a look at what everyone wore—Gucci or otherwise—to one of the biggest events of the season.

Jessica Chastain Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Kim Kardashian Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Salma Hayek Pinault Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Jennifer Lopez Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci

Lupita Nyong’o Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci

Andrew Garfield Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci

Billie Eilish Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

A$AP Rocky, Elliot Page, & Julia Garner Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images All in Gucci.

Rosé Virisa Yong & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com In Saint Laurent.

Pedro Pascal & Lux Pascal Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Jodie Turner-Smith Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Greta Lee Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Mariacarla Boscono Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In the Gucci “Ancora Notte” collection.

Quinta Brunson Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci

Paris Hilton Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jodie Comer Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci

Kirsty Hume & Daughter Violet Hume Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Both in the Gucci “Ancora Notte” collection.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Reeves wears Gucci.

Halle Bailey and DDG Virisa Yong & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com In Gucci.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colman Domingo Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ava Duvernay Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Jane Fonda Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Heidi Klum Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Lever Couture.

Emma Chamberlain Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Samara Weaving Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Sabato De Sarno and Daniele Castili Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Eva Chow Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Antwaun Sargent Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Lee Jung-jae Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Judy Baca Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Lykke Li Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Laura Harrier Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.