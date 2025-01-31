Lady Gaga is known as Mother Monster to her adoring fans, but her latest outfit would work well for a matriarch of some chic coven. Or someone on their way to a late-night party at Berghain.

Last night, the singer slipped into a witchy look to perform at the FireAid benefit which benefited the Los Angeles wildfires. She paired her black sheath dress, which featured a slight sheer effect at the bodice, with a gothic cross necklace and a huge brimmed hat. She topped off her look with shield sunglasses fit for a Berlin rave. Black waist-length hair and a dark lip finished everything off.

Gaga performed a new song at the charity event, “All I Need Is Time,” that she wrote with her fiancé Michael Polansky. “Me and my friend Michael—my fiancé, my love—we wrote this song for you,” Gaga said at the event. “It’s just for tonight. It’s just for you. I think we all need a lot of things right now, but I think something we may also need is time. Time is a healer.”

The performance comes amid the news that Gaga will release her seventh studio album, “Mayhem,” in March. Also among the evening’s performers were the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katy Perry, No Doubt, Earth Wind & Fire, Dr. Dre, Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette, Stevie Nicks, Anderson .Paak, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Mike Campbell and Olivia Rodrigo. Safe to say, Gaga was in good company.

“It was such an honor to sing for you during yhis challenging time” Gaga wrote on Instagram, adding “Thank you for having me, and thank you to everyone who donated. I love you California, we’ll keep loving forward.”