Who says a goth can’t wear Hermès? Yesterday, Lady Gaga continued her Mayhem fashion streak in New York, pairing a Berghain-worthy rave look with every lady’s favorite accessory.

Continuing the vibe of the entire Mayhem era so far, Gaga stuck to all-black while out in Manhattan. She started the ensemble off with a pebbled leather sleeveless vest. Never a fan of simple flats, she towered over the asphalt in a pair of sky-high block heel platforms. On her shoulder, she toted an Hermès Mini Kelly bag, a status symbol that’s been in her Mayhem rotation for weeks now. Finishing off Gaga’s look were opera-length leather gloves, oversize shades, and pin-straight black hair.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

There’s a very specific woman that comes to mind when thinking of the Hermès Mini Kelly—one that spends her evenings on Madison Avenue in preppy pastels and florals, rather than in the throes of the West Village or Lower East Side. But Gaga has never been one to play by the fashion rules, and her Kelly is becoming one of the defining accessories of her Mayhem off-duty looks.

In late August, in between shows at Madison Square Garden, Gaga stepped out for a date night with her fiancé, Michael Polansky. She abided by a very similar outfit formula: a black bodysuit worn with a cropped suit jacket and towering boots. Her dinner bag? The Hermès Kelly, but of course. Just a few weeks prior, Gaga was seen yet again wearing the cult item, with a custom Labubu attached to the handle. (She seems to have now removed the Pop Mart charm as the Labubu craze slowly fizzles out).

Hermès keep-alls, both of the Kelly and Birkin varieties, have long been a staple in Gaga’s wardrobe. But her latest outfits are proof that Hermès fanatics don’t all look the same—some can dress for society and the rave.