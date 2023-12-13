Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper last graced a red carpet together over five years ago for A Star Is Born, but on Tuesday, the duo looked back to their old ways as they stepped out for the premiere of Maestro. The singer and actress, who hasn’t graced a step and repeat since the Oscars in March, showed support for her former co-star’s latest film in which he stars opposite Carey Mulligan.

Gaga turned heads at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles with a Sarah Burton-designed Alexander McQueen power suit. Her jacket, which she wore sans shirt, was embellished with silver orchids near the hemline and featured prominent shoulders. Gaga rounded out her look with a black clutch and wore her hair in elegant waves.

Cooper looked dapper in a navy three piece suit as his six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, who he shares with model Irina Shayk, later joined him on the red carpet. Mulligan cemented her leading lady status with a striking off-the-shoulder Celine gown that she topped with a selection of Bulgari jewels.

Gaga and Cooper famously collaborated on 2018’s A Star Is Born which earned them eight Oscar nominations, including Best Actor and Actress, and the award for Best Original Song with “Shallow.” The film seems to have spawned quite the friendship between the pair.

“As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person,” Cooper said. Gaga echoed similar sentiments in 2018, explaining “Watching Bradley work was phenomenal and then having him believe in me—it gave me more ammunition to believe in myself and I just feel so blessed to have had that experience.”

Maestro centers on the relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). The film is earning both actors considerable Oscars buzz—in the recent slate of Golden Globe nominations, Cooper is up for Best Director and Best Actor – Drama while Mulligan earned a nod for Best Actress – Drama. Though Gaga is currently gearing up for her leading role as Harley Quinn in Joker 2: Folie à Deux, only time will tell if we will see her and Cooper on our screens again.