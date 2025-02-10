The Super Bowl LIX had something for everyone. Those interested in football enjoyed the actual game (the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs, FYI) while others were focused on Taylor Swift and Ice Spice or Kendrick Lamar’s bell-bottom jeans, for instance. Up in the stands, a meet-up between Lady Gaga and newly minted Grammy winner Doechii was a win for the fashion girls.

On the heels of her Grammy win in a slate of Thom Browne looks, Doechii opted to wear a full Miu Miu outfit for Super Bowl Sunday. She paired a cropped windbreaker from the Italian label’s spring 2025 collection with cut-off briefs. A pair of sporty Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers proved that Doechii knows her way around a football field, too.

Gaga, meanwhile, continued her recent streak of gothic looks ahead of her seventh studio album, Mayhem. She wore a black trench coat (buttoned to the top), matching pants and boots, and a pair of alien-esque goggles.

@doechii

It was a busy weekend in New Orleans for both Gaga and Doechii. During a pre-recorded rendition of her song “Hold My Hand,” Gaga slipped into a white high-neck jacket with a dramatic train and matching top. The performance was held on Bourbon Street to honor those impacted by the terrorist attack that occurred on New Year’s Day.

Before the big game, Doechii staged an intimate performance at the House of Verizon on Saturday evening. She wore a knit Gucci polo that she topped off with a statement fur coat, navy boxers, and a pair of horse-bit loafers.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Fans quickly flooded Doechii’s Instagram comments after she shared photos with Gaga in hopes of a collaboration between the pair. Surely, the two could have simply been mixing and mingling (while avoiding the actual game), but their meet-up couldn’t have come at a better time.

Gaga is set to release her new project next month, leaving a few weeks for Doechii to hop on a track if she pleases. Perhaps a remix of Gaga’s latest banger, “Abracadabra”?