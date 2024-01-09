Lady Gaga is back in the recording booth but it looks like she’s left her pants at home. Much to the delight of the Little Monsters, the Grammy Award winner took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease new music as she showed off her very own edged-up take on the no pants trend.

In the pair of photos, captioned with black heart and music note emojis, Gaga is backdropped by a drum set, microphone, and stand. She posed in an orange and light blue striped sweater that she fashioned into a mini dress. Instead of bottoms, Gaga slipped into a pair of Marc Jacob’s cult-favorite Kiki boots and kept her eyes hidden with square frame sunglasses.

The sight of Gaga in the studio, seemingly back to her Rock and Roll ways, expectedly sent fans into a frenzy. Her comment section was flooded with anticipation, like one user who said “Ariana, Gaga, and The Weeknd in the same year?!? I’m dying,” alluding to upcoming projects from the three powerhouse artists set for this year. Another Little Monster wrote “I couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2024,” while a third correctly said, “Mother is cooking!”

The welcomed tease is the latest in a recent series of public outings for Gaga. At the tail end of last year she made a surprise appearance on the red carpet of Bradley Cooper’s film, Maestro, where she dazzled in an embroidered Alexander McQueen suit set. Just a few weeks later, she was caught doing her best Sofia Richie imitation as she hit the streets of Los Angeles in her version of stealth wealth style.

Gaga has kept quite busy since the release of her last studio album, Chromatica, in 2020. She is shaping up to star in the musical thriller Joker 2: Folie à Deux and recently collaborated with The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger who teased that the singer has been back in the studio since as early as September of 2023.

In a heartfelt message shared in June, Gaga said that she’s been “experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way,” something she called “a very introspective time.” The star continued, “I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling."