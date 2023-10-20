It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Lady Gaga rumbling around on the streets of Downtown New York. This week, though, the singer and actress has been out and about. And not only has she unveiled a new shaggy, curtain bang hair style, she also appears to be fully in her Glam Rock era.

On Thursday night, Gaga stepped out to the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds album release party alongside stars like Camila Morrone, Christie Brinkley, and Jimmy Fallon. The 37-year-old does feature on the band’s song, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” so it’s rather fitting that she was in attendance. But her performing on stage with Mick Jagger and jumping with the Rock legend in sky-high stilettos was definitely an added bonus.

Perhaps intentionally, Gaga’s look paid homage to the band’s signature red and black color way. The star sported a plunging sequined jumpsuit that was divided into two parts. On one side, there was a fully black section complete with a long sleeve while the other was sleeveless and designed in a patterned red fabric.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

From there, Gaga continued the ’70s feel of her ensemble with a sheer and embroidered neck tie and silver pendant chains. She also threw in some edgy black nails, a smokey eye, and sky-high stilettos to round everything out.

The look came one night after Gaga was spotted emerging from Electric Lady Studios in not one, but two edgy ensembles. As she entered the location (where she’s rumored to be working on new music) she sported a glitzy pinstripe blazer, a collared mini dress, and knee-high boots all courtesy of Celine.

Courtesy of Celine

A few hours later, Gaga emerged in another oversized blazer from the French brand (this one in multi-colored sequins) that she paired with a bustier top and hot pants. Usually, a barrage of Gaga means that she’s entering a fresh era and that new music may be on the way.

The star just finished up her Las Vegas jazz residency and, per Mick Jagger, is back in the studio working on things. “We were doing this song that I wrote on the piano, and she was in the next door studio,” Jagger said in September. “She said, ‘Can I come down?’ and she came down and she joined in and we sung together and we went in the next day and tidied up a few things up.”