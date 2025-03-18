Lady Gaga Causes Fashion Mayhem In Back-to-Back Runway Looks

Lady Gaga, fresh off the release of her seventh studio album Mayhem, is back to her roots in more ways than one. At last night’s iHeart Radio Music Awards, the singer continued her gothic fashion streak in two looks straight from the Paris runways.

Gaga slipped into a scarlet red number from McQueen to accept the iHeartRadio Innovator award. Her floor-length dress featured a ruffled Victorian collar and theatrical bell sleeves. Gaga complimented her runway outfit with a matching red lip, diamond earrings, and the same blunt bob she’s been rocking throughout her Mayhem era.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gaga, of course, has quite the history with Alexander McQueen. The late designer regularly lent Gaga items from his latest collections for her music videos. She’s even borrowed archival McQueen pieces owned by McQueen muse Daphne Guinness. But her latest is from its fall 2025 collection which debuted just over a week ago in Paris. McQueen’s new creative director, Seán McGirr, who succeeded Sarah Burton in October 2023, designed it.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before her McQueen dress, Gaga arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in yet another runway number. And true to her Mayhem style, this Stella McCartney look was in all-black. The singer wore a lace mini dress that Amelia Gray modeled during McCartney’s recent catwalk presentation. Gaga accented her dress’s ’80s power shoulders with pointed-toe pumps and a black newsboy cap.

Since announcing Mayhem in late 2024, Gaga has gone full steam ahead in the fashion department. She’s worn everything from Saint Laurent and Celine to picks from independent designers like Willy Chavarria, Hodakova, and Samuel Lewis. Last night, Gaga mixed something she’s well-versed in into her Mayhem style: runway dressing.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images