If best vintage pull were a Grammy category, Lady Gaga would have been the night’s undisputed winner. After arriving to the 2026 Grammys in a outré feather dress by the Paris-based brand Matières Fécales, Gaga slipped into not one, but two museum-quality vintage looks straight from the archives of one of her most beloved designers. It was peak fashion Mayhem, if you will.

Following wins for Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Pop Vocal Album, Gaga swapped her textured gown for another gothic-meets-Victorian ensemble. The star slipped into a vintage Givenchy corset gown from the spring 1999 couture show designed by Alexander McQueen. The outfit centered on a nipped-in black corset with exposed stitching. Underneath, a high collar, long sleeves, and an open skirt trimmed with white ruffles added volume to the hourglass silhouette. But this rare Givenchy number wasn’t the only history-filled McQueen grail Gaga had in store for Grammys Sunday.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier in the night, the star took to the stage to perform “Abracadabra” in an archival number from McQueen’s fall 2009 show. Known as the “Horn of Plenty” collection, the presentation remains one of the late designer’s most celebrated and conceptually charged offerings for his eponymous line.

Continuing her feather play, Gaga chose a textured red top with structured shoulders. She paired the show piece with a black embossed skirt, featuring jutted hips, and a lashed headpiece by milliner and frequent McQueen collaborator, Philip Treacy. She later removed the bird cage-esque structure to accept the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Mayhem.

Gaga was one of McQueen’s last true celebrity muses before his death in 2010. Her single “Bad Romance” premiered at the last show of McQueen’s life, and the pop star has continued to wear his designs throughout her career. “My relationship with McQueen has been so brief. It was like someone handed me a candle and then blew it out,” she once wrote reflecting on their relationship.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images