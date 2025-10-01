Laura Dern has been a front-row fixture for decades. But this afternoon in Paris, the actor got to experience a fashion show from another point of view. In a surprise turn of events, Dern opened Gabriela Hearst’s spring 2026 Paris Fashion Week show, marking her first-ever trip down the catwalk.

Dern, 58, had the honor of leading the designer’s parade of models on Wednesday. The actor wore a drop-waist white dress emblazoned with hundreds of 3D floral appliqués. Paired with Boho sandals, a burgundy lip, and Dern’s signature tousled curls, the look set the tone for Hearst’s collection of romantic prairie dresses and colorful separates to come.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dern has turned to Hearst at several points throughout her career on the red carpet. In fact, the actor just wore one of Hearst’s designs to the New York Film Festival premiere of Jay Kelly on Monday evening—just 48 hours before her trip to Paris. She sported a black spaghetti strap dress with a lace cape for the occasion.

This isn’t the first time Hearst has woven a surprising model or two into her shows, though. In the past, former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, activist Xiye Bastida, and activist-model Quannah Chasinghorse have all made guest appearances on the designer’s runway. Dern is a climate advocate herself, which is a cause that is close to Hearst’s heart and her brand’s mission.

As for her runway walk, perhaps Dern asked her 24-year-old son, Ellery Harper, for tips. (He walked for Raf Simons’s Calvin Klein Collection in 2018). But with all those years sitting on the front row under her belt, Dern looked like a true natural out there.