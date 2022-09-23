Leni and Heidi Klum lent some truth to the phrase “like mother, like daughter,” when they posed in coordinating looks following the presentation of Leni’s capsule collection with German fashion retailer, About You, at Milan Fashion Week.

The voluminous sleeves on Heidi’s white button down top from Christian Siriano’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, added some drama to the model’s otherwise simple look. She also opted to wear the shirt mostly undone and paired it with black, wide-leg trousers, instead of the bejeweled jeans originally worn with it on the runway.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images for ABOUT YOU

Leni, meanwhile, stuck to the black and white color palette, wearing a sleeveless ribbed turtleneck top with little black shorts. She finished off the look with a white puffer and off-white thigh-high boots. When the young model walked the runway, she kept the same base layer, but swapped the jacket for a brown leather shearling and threw on some black platform boots instead.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for ABOUT YOU

This is the second collection Leni has presented with About You after her first last year, which showed during Berlin Fashion Week. Heidi, meanwhile looked on like the proud mother she is, surrounded in the front row by contestants on her show, Germany’s Next Top Model.

Seemingly missing from the audience was Leni’s boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky. The pair was seen together the day before at another About You presentation, but it’s unclear if he made it to Leni’s as well. Now that her big runway show is behind her, it’s assumed the model will be heading off to New York, where she’s currently enrolled in NYU.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Christian Siriano