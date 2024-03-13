ADD TO CART

Leopard Print Is a Neutral

The “Mob Wife” staple is back in a big way—and proving itself to be more versatile than ever.

by Miranda Santiago
Collage by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Whether you first became aware of leopard print’s power through Divine’s iconic animal print fit in John Waters’ Pink Flamingos or, more recently, during the reign of the Realisation Par leopard midi skirt in 2019, you know that the pattern is a constant source of inspiration for designers and a surprisingly versatile motif. Jenna Lyons may have said it best: “As far as I’m concerned, leopard is a neutral.” Now, in 2024, we find ourselves yet again at the crest of a leopard print renaissance. Wales Bonner incorporated the spots into yet another “it” sneaker with Adidas last year, while designers with aesthetics as diverse as Celine, Ralph Lauren, and Gianvitto Rossi have put their own spin on the pattern, incorporating it into accessories, home decor, and covetable shoes. If you’re looking to dip a toe in—or go for a full look—check out some of our leopard print favorites below.

Dion Cargo Jean
$126
Damson Madder
Davey Tissue Box Cover
$95
Apparis
Le Bisou Bag
$860
Jacquemus
Carla Ballet Flats
$815
Gianvito Rossi
The Penelope Dress
$240
Realisation Par
Printed Leather Belt
$39.90
Zara
Midi Skirt
$25.99
H&M
Faux Fur Jacket
$0
Stand Studio
Percale Sheet Set
$130
Ralph Lauren
Canvas Tote Bag
$145
Ganni
Triomphe Card Holder
$295
Celine
Big Effing Hair Clip
$34
Emi Jay
Peppi Top
$148
Reformation
Equator Bikini Top
$80
Tropic of C
Praia Bikini Bottom
$70
Tropic of C