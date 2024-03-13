Whether you first became aware of leopard print’s power through Divine’s iconic animal print fit in John Waters’ Pink Flamingos or, more recently, during the reign of the Realisation Par leopard midi skirt in 2019, you know that the pattern is a constant source of inspiration for designers and a surprisingly versatile motif. Jenna Lyons may have said it best: “As far as I’m concerned, leopard is a neutral.” Now, in 2024, we find ourselves yet again at the crest of a leopard print renaissance. Wales Bonner incorporated the spots into yet another “it” sneaker with Adidas last year, while designers with aesthetics as diverse as Celine, Ralph Lauren, and Gianvitto Rossi have put their own spin on the pattern, incorporating it into accessories, home decor, and covetable shoes. If you’re looking to dip a toe in—or go for a full look—check out some of our leopard print favorites below.