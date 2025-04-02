Leslie Bibb’s Best Red Carpet Style Is More Than The White Lotus

Leslie Bibb’s been appearing in Hollywood blockbusters since the late ’90s, but her recent roles as a Palm Beach socialite in Palm Royale and as one of the trio of blondes in The White Lotus have brought her to a new level. The actor’s portrayal of Kate, an Austin housewife with murky political views, has been a standout part of the third season of the latter show. But Bibb’s red carpet history goes much further back than Mike White series.

She originally came to prominence in 1999 thanks to her starring role in Popular, Ryan Murphy’s very first television show that remains a cult favorite. Bibb quickly started carving out a niche for herself on the red carpet. True to the era, the actor’s early style choices were full of midriff-baring crop tops, flared jeans, and low-rise skirts with tons of embellishments. Nowadays, Bibb prefers things a bit more streamlined. She has a special preference for monochrome on the red carpet—wearing brands like Hermès, Balmain, and Rodarte with aplomb—but isn’t afraid to mix in a print or two, either. Here, look through Leslie Bibb’s best red carpet moments from 1999 until now.

2025: The Last Of Us Season Two Premiere Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bold, monochrome looks like this cherry bandage dress are a staple of Bibb’s red carpet style.

2025: The White Lotus Season Three Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor stood out at The White Lotus season three premiere in a daring Balmain outfit.

2025: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Like many in Hollywood, Bibb isn’t afraid of the sheer trend. She wore a nude illusion sparkle dress to the Oscars after parties in 2025.

2024: Emmy Awards Stewart Cook/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Bibb’s fringe Michael Kors dress looked ready for a good dance party at the 2024 Emmys.

2024: Palm Royale Premiere Variety/Variety/Getty Images Bibb styled her coquette Rodarte dress with black pumps to attend the Palm Royale premiere in Los Angeles.

2024: Academy Awards John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images The “pop of red” styling trick is a favorite of Bibb, something she proved at the 2024 Oscars.

2022: Tony Awards Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bibb and her husband Sam Rockwell coordinated in suits at the 2022 Tony Awards, though Bibb’s sequins made sure she stood out.

2020: SAG Awards Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Then with short brunette hair, Bibb hit the red carpet of the 2020 SAG Awards in this asymmetrical dress complete with a long leg slit.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Bibb, wearing an empire waist dress with dotted layers, looked elegant at the 2020 Golden Globes.

2019: Academy Awards MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images Sheer fabrics are a favorite for celebrities at the Oscars after parties, but Bibb wore a nude sparkle dress to the main event in 2019.

2018: Academy Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The year prior, she made a statement at the event in a sheer dress by J.Mendel.

2018: SAG Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images While Bibb loves bold colors and patterns on the red carpet, she kept things simple at the 2018 SAG Awards thanks to this white Prada number.

2017: Venice Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bibb and Rockwell coordinated in black tie looks at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

2014: Critics’ Choice Movie Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bibb’s House of Roland dress at a 2014 event was all about the (sheer) back.

2012: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bibb looked like a regular during her Met Gala debut in 2012. She wore a corseted ball gown in honor of the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” dress code.

2009: Confessions of a Shopaholic Premiere Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bibb doubled down on sparkle for the 2009 premiere of Confessions of a Shopaholic.

2007: Golden Globes Party KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images The actor made her black cocktail dress even more of a statement by wearing it with a curled updo in 2007.

2004: Taking Lives Premiere Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images The actor accented her schoolgirl circle skirt with a black cardigan and heels at a 2004 premiere.

2003: The Matrix Revolutions Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Flared jeans are red carpet appropriate, according to Bibb.

2001: Hannibal Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Bibb slipped into one of her more casual outfits for a 2001 premiere.

2000: Teen Choice Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images While Bibb favors elegant gowns nowadays, she rocked a pair of white pants and a red-hot crop top in 2000.

2000: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Formal two-piece outfits were a constant in Bibb’s early red carpet years. Here, she paired a silver one with white sandals and a choker necklace.