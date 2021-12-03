Everyone deserves their own Tom Ford sex appeal moment, especially Lil Nas X. So, when the singer stepped out at the launch event for Ford’s newest fragrance in Los Angeles on Thursday night, his unbuttoned shirt and shearling leather jacket were a welcomed sight.

Lil Nas showed off his abs while posing for the camera in a green, sequined blouse tied at his waist. He accessorized the look with a pair of green-tinted aviator sunglasses and a giant, knotted gold chain. Lil Nas kept things simple on the bottom with a pair of tight black trousers and some sleek, black leather boots.

There’s a lot going on here, but the star of the show is most definitely the green collared shirt. Lil Nas snatched that piece right off Ford’s spring/summer 2022 runway where it was originally modeled by Gigi Hadid. Consider this the hardest game of Who Wore It Better you’ve ever played.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Nas’ green moment comes after his performance at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Fort Worth where he wore a custom look from Adolfo Sanchez. Proving he love of shiny fabric, the singer opted for a completely silver look, featuring a pleated skirt, buckled-up vest, and cowboy hat to match. Lil Nas walked the red carpet with a coordinating puffer vest and detachable arm sleeves, but he ditched the layer (and unbuckled the vest) when he later hit the stage. After all, Lil Nas will always tale the opportunity to show off those abs.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images