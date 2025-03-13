Lila Moss, the daughter of runway legend Kate Moss, learned from the best when it comes to party dressing. So much so that the 22-year-old recycled her mom’s statement coat from 2006 for a night out in Paris over the weekend.

Despite its age, Lila’s jacket couldn’t have been more on-trend given the recent surge of animal prints both on and off the runway. The noughties piece featured structured lapels and a double-breasted silhouette. In a move straight out of Kate’s playbook, Lila layered her coat with a sheer blouse and lace bra, teensy leather hot pants, and black stockings. Simple heels and a top-handle bag finished off the model’s outfit.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lila has raided Kate’s closet or borrowed a styling tip from her mom. (Kate’s infamous sheer slip dress and beloved skinny pants are constant reference points for Lila). But this specific leopard coat was a staple of Kate’s mid-aughts style.

She was first spotted in it during a night out back in 2006. She paired it with a flouncy strapless dress, black pumps, and round glasses indicative of the era. Tousled hair, similar to the ‘do Lila sported in Paris, was the perfect touch.

Getty Images

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

With a mom as stylish as Kate, it’s no wonder Lila has taken a few pointers (and vintage pieces) to work into her own style. Even now, Kate is still one of the best-dressed stars out there. She took to the front rows at Paris Fashion Week this month in a wardrobe full of understated, all-black pieces. Perhaps she’ll pass an outfit or two down to Lila.

“She’s definitely got my magpie gene” Kate said in 2023 of her daughter. “Which is great when we’re shopping together at Saint Laurent or Lovers Lane, and less great when she’s squirreling through my closets for vintage Galliano or Westwood to steal.”