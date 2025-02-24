Say the phrase “Going Out Top” to an American, and they’ll think of something glittery and slinky, but British It girl Lila Moss clearly has something else in mind. Moss’s dramatic sheer top was courtesy of designer Aaron Esh who finds frequent inspiration in the East London nightlife scene. No word on whether Moss wore the top clubbing afterward, but she did put it on for a dinner hosted by Esh during London Fashion Week to celebrate the launch of the designer’s new capsule collection.

Of course, Moss has learned a thing or two about party dressing from her supermodel mom, Kate Moss. The outfit could be read as something of a remix of Kate’s infamous sheer dress from the ’90s. Instead of a dress, Lila opted for a diaphanous black blouse that featured ruching and a daring slit up the center. She paired it with low-waisted leather trousers that pooled right over her strappy sandals. True to Moss form, Lila went the natural route for hair and makeup.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A few days prior on Friday, Lila met up with Kate to attend a Donna Karan New York Event at the London restaurant, Isabel Mayfair. Both Moss ladies opted for tiny black party dresses—though, surprisingly, without a speck of sheer fabric in sight. Lila slipped into a sculpted number with what seemed to be invisible shoulder straps holding the piece together. Kate went with a silk halter dress paired with gold jewelry and a sculptural handbag. The mother-daughter duo wore matching black heels.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lila clearly understands that all-black is a safe bet for a night out. Before heading across the pond, the rising runway star hit up New York Fashion Week in a couple of chic, ’90s-inspired looks. She picked out a thong-baring lace number for a dinner at the French bistro Lucien. The model then co-signed the skinny jeans revival at a Saint Laurent party the following evening, pairing her noughties trousers with a plunging silk tank top and heels. If there’s one thing the Moss women love more than a night out, is wearing all-black for said night out.