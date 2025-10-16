Lili Reinhart’s Best Red Carpet Moments Elevate the Girl Next Door Look
In the beloved CW teen drama Riverdale, Lili Reinhart played the ultimate Girl Next Door in Betty Cooper. But off-screen and on the red carpet, the actor has given that archetype a modern, elevated twist through the years.
Since her breakout role in 2017, Reinhart’s style has been defined by soft romanticism—think flowing silhouettes, vintage-inspired floral prints, and delicate tailoring—done with a fresh perspective. The actor isn’t afraid to mix in a no-pants moment (usually via suiting) or incorporate a daring leg split into her red carpet repertoire. But even with her riskier moments, the actor’s love of a classic silhouette has never wavered.
Here, look through Lili Reinhart’s best red carpet moments from 2017 until now.
2025: SXSW
At SXSW, Reinhart went for classic bombshell glamour in a chocolate brown maxi dress.
2025: Sundance Film Festival
The actor, wearing a turtleneck frock with leg splits, dabbled in the Quiet Luxury aesthetic at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.
2024: Venice Film Festival
For the Venice premiere of Babygirl in 2024, Reinhart chose a stunning Armani number.
2022: Look Both Ways Premiere
In Miu Miu, the actor blinged out the sheer look for a 2022 premiere in Los Angeles.
2022: MTV Video Music Awards
Reinhart’s LBD from Fendi was elevated with dramatic sheer detailing along the skirt and sleeves.
2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Reinhart glittered in a ruby Galvan dress with cutouts at the 2022 Oscars after-parties.
2021: Met Gala
Reinhart channeled the 2021 theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” in a corseted Christian Siriano confection.
2021: People’s Choice Awards
The actor’s version of suiting requires no pants.
2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
For the Oscars after parties in 2020, Reinhart’s Marc Jacobs gown was all about florals and structure.
2019: Gotham Awards
In 2019, the star slipped on an embellished LBD to attend the Gotham Awards in New York City.
2019: CFDA Awards
The pantsless suit, courtesy of Carolina Hererra, was once again the choice for Reinhart at the 2019 CFDA Awards.
2019: Met Gala
With a long train, Reinhart’s Ferragamo mini dress commanded attention on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019.
2019: Golden Globe Awards
The actor matched the Golden Globes red carpet in a ruby tulle look by Khyeli Couture.
2018: Teen Choice Awards
She accented her sequined Monique Lhullier dress with fuschia heels at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.
2018: MTV Movie and TV Awards
Reinhart slipped into a lace black dress at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
2018: Met Gala
Reinhart and her then-boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, made their Met Gala debut in 2018.
2017: American Music Awards
Reinhart’s Cushnie et Ochs dress was complete with a daring slit and a nude illusion neckline.