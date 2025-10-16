STYLE EVOLUTION

Lili Reinhart’s Best Red Carpet Moments Elevate the Girl Next Door Look

by Matthew Velasco
US actress Lili Reinhart arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Septemb...
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In the beloved CW teen drama Riverdale, Lili Reinhart played the ultimate Girl Next Door in Betty Cooper. But off-screen and on the red carpet, the actor has given that archetype a modern, elevated twist through the years.

Since her breakout role in 2017, Reinhart’s style has been defined by soft romanticism—think flowing silhouettes, vintage-inspired floral prints, and delicate tailoring—done with a fresh perspective. The actor isn’t afraid to mix in a no-pants moment (usually via suiting) or incorporate a daring leg split into her red carpet repertoire. But even with her riskier moments, the actor’s love of a classic silhouette has never wavered.

Here, look through Lili Reinhart’s best red carpet moments from 2017 until now.

2025: SXSW

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At SXSW, Reinhart went for classic bombshell glamour in a chocolate brown maxi dress.

2025: Sundance Film Festival

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor, wearing a turtleneck frock with leg splits, dabbled in the Quiet Luxury aesthetic at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

2024: Venice Film Festival

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the Venice premiere of Babygirl in 2024, Reinhart chose a stunning Armani number.

2022: Look Both Ways Premiere

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu, the actor blinged out the sheer look for a 2022 premiere in Los Angeles.

2022: MTV Video Music Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Reinhart’s LBD from Fendi was elevated with dramatic sheer detailing along the skirt and sleeves.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reinhart glittered in a ruby Galvan dress with cutouts at the 2022 Oscars after-parties.

2021: Met Gala

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Reinhart channeled the 2021 theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” in a corseted Christian Siriano confection.

2021: People’s Choice Awards

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The actor’s version of suiting requires no pants.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the Oscars after parties in 2020, Reinhart’s Marc Jacobs gown was all about florals and structure.

2019: Gotham Awards

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In 2019, the star slipped on an embellished LBD to attend the Gotham Awards in New York City.

2019: CFDA Awards

Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images

The pantsless suit, courtesy of Carolina Hererra, was once again the choice for Reinhart at the 2019 CFDA Awards.

2019: Met Gala

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

With a long train, Reinhart’s Ferragamo mini dress commanded attention on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019.

2019: Golden Globe Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor matched the Golden Globes red carpet in a ruby tulle look by Khyeli Couture.

2018: Teen Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

She accented her sequined Monique Lhullier dress with fuschia heels at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

2018: MTV Movie and TV Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Reinhart slipped into a lace black dress at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

2018: Met Gala

George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reinhart and her then-boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, made their Met Gala debut in 2018.

2017: American Music Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Reinhart’s Cushnie et Ochs dress was complete with a daring slit and a nude illusion neckline.