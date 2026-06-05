Lily Allen Gives the Crop Top Trend Some Teeth

Over the years, Lily Allen’s always been game for a fashion risk—whether that’s wearing lingerie as eveningwear or sculptural leather onstage for her current “West End Girl” tour. While in London, the star took a respite from globe-trotting at the UK launch party for Marc Jacobs Beauty, hosted alongside Katie Grand’s Perfect magazine. Naturally, she did so with a cheeky twist on nighttime dressing—and a nod to her own viral music, as well.

During the event at Decimo inside The Standard London, Allen posed in a light blue crop top of a sweater. Her Scallop Daisy style, hailing from Jacobs’ namesake line, featured a cropped, rounded hemline that nodded to the springtime flower that’s been a longtime source of inspiration for the designer. While initially appearing most appropriate for daytime wear, she gave the whimsical piece a sophisticated edge with a smooth black silk miniskirt, tights, and a gleaming gold wristwatch. Her look was complete with a pair of exaggerated Mary Jane heels from Jacobs’ doll-inspired 2025 collections, featuring buckled front straps, thick heels, and bubbly rounded toes in a playful nod to both preppy style and DIY pieces made for paper dolls.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Allen finished the look with accessories that nodded to her own career, as well. A longtime face and muse for Chanel, her ensemble earned a dash of sparkle from a swinging pair of floral crystal drop earrings from the French label. She also carried a soft white leather version of the brand’s signature quilted flap bag, which held a particularly special meaning. After West End Girl’s fall release, Allen’s song “4chan stan” referenced ex-husband David Harbour buying a woman a handbag at Bergdorf Goodman—which she furthered by printing a receipt for the piece on a bedsheet that became part of her tour’s production set.

In a cheeky twist, Allen later shopped in Bergdorf’s with Harper’s Bazaar editor Lynette Nylander, which both documented on Instagram—including Allen’s purchase of the aforementioned white bag. Indeed, as a regular part of her handbag rotation and latest London outing, the star’s Chanel style has certainly made the case for maximizing a piece’s cost per wear.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs has also been on a hot streak as of late, thanks to the viral relaunch of his Marc Jacobs Beauty line in partnership with Coty. Several heor pieces from the new collection have already sold out in multiple shades. It’s a victory lap for Jacobs after his original beloved beauty collection closed in 2021. On the fashion front, he’s continued to garner acclaim with off-calendar runway shows in New York City, most frequently referencing ‘60s dressing and the exaggerated, playful proportions of dolls in a dollhouse.

“It’s not super intentional, but I think that’s somehow how I see my position in fashion,” Jacobs shared of his inspirations on the beauty podcast Fat Mascara this week. “It’s like I’m playing with dolls. I’m figuring out the clothes, and the makeup, and the hair. There’s that kind of spirit and that form of creativity that makes it. I’m not doing this for me—I’m doing this on, or for, someone else.”