There’s a certain surprise to seeing actors, models, musicians, and the like leave whichever glitzy venue they just performed in. They’ve, mostly, shed their on-stage personas and wardrobes and opted for something a bit more in keeping with their personal style. Well, actress and singer Lily Allen has been doing just that over the past few weeks in London.

Allen made her debut as Katurian in the revival of Martin McDonagh's play The Pillowman in late June. And while her performance has been of fierce debate amongst critics, she seems to have nailed her off-stage looks once the theater curtain closes.

Let’s start with her most recent ensemble. On Monday, the 38-year-old was seen leaving the Duke of York’s Theatre wearing a very modern take on the classic skirt suit. Up top, Allen went bare under her cropped blazer that featured a plunging neckline and two buttons on the front. Her low-rise skirt followed a straight silhouette and then fanned out slightly just above her ankles.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

She continued the neutral color palette to her accessories, also. She added in a pair of reflective high heels and a thin chain belt that slung loosely around her waist. However, late last weekend, Allen switched her gray look for a welcomed pop of color.

The English singer stepped out in a bright yellow Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini printed dress. Her off-stage looks have been styled pretty minimally and this look was no different—she had on a few pieces of gold jewelry, a structured clutch, and Jimmy Choo heels.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Allen’s looks have been glamorous, yes, but they also feel approachable and not overly theatrical like some wears we’ve seen on red carpets. Another Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress came earlier in her theater stint—this one a red off-the-shoulder number completed with a ruched bodice and buttoned skirt.

Actresses premiere and promotional dressing can go either one of two ways. The Margot Robbie Barbie route where one’s entire wardrobe is centered around their on-screen character or the Oppenheimer Florence Pugh choice where you never know what to expect next. Judging by her Giorgio Armani sets and Ellie Saab knits, it seems Allen has chosen the latter option.