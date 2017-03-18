Emily Cooper Has Nothing on Lily Collins’s Best Red Carpet Moments

Lily Collins was born in the spotlight. That’s what happens when your dad is Phil Collins. Luckily, Lily knew exactly how to handle it, and she jumped into the family business with full force, not as an artist, but as a model and actress. In quick succession, Collins landed roles in The Blind Side, Mirror Mirror, and Love, Rosie, and she cemented herself in the young Hollywood sect. Of course, it was her role in the Netflix hit, Emily in Paris, that really solidified her standing. But while her character is known for her colorful, clashing style, Collins has refined her taste significantly over the years. While she used to embrace sparkle and the ultra-femme, these days, she gravitates toward the sexy sophistication of Saint Laurent, though she does like to play with color and patterns with the help of Dior and Valentino. And then, of course, there are her Met Gala dresses. Collins has been a constant at the event for almost 15 years, and she always has fun with the dress code. So, as we wait to see what she’ll wear on the Met Steps in 2024, let’s take a look back at Collin’s best red carpet looks from 2008 to now.

2024: BAFTA Film Awards Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Collins went for a dramatic look at the 2024 BAFTAs, wearing a black velvet dress from Tamara Ralph’s fall 2023 couture collection featuring a bodice covered in silver roses and rosette-decorated sleeves.

2023: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a very literal way, bearing his name on the train on her custom Vera Wang gown.

2022: Emily in Paris Season Three Premiere Pierre Suu/WireImage/Getty Images While this light brown, gathered Saint Laurent dress is gorgeous, we can’t help but think it’s a little bit simple for Emily Cooper.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Collins attended the Academy Gala in a Dior fall 2022 dress featuring a black sheer top and patterned skirt with her husband, Charlie McDowell, by her side.

2021: Emily in Paris Season Two Screening Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now this ’60s-style Valentino fall 2021 couture mini dress could have been plucked right from Emily’s closet.

2020: MTV Movie & TV Awards Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Collins went for an edgier look than normal at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards, attending the event in a skintight, black latex Saint Laurent dress.

2019: “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress embodied a stylized ’60s bride in Giambattista Valli spring 2019 couture at the 2019 Met Gala.

2019: Tolkien Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Collins looks gorgeous in a white floral Giambattista Valli fall 2013 haute couture dress at the UK premiere of her film, Tolkein.

2019: Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Elie Saab fall 2019 gown Collins wore to the premiere of her film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, is all about the details.

2019: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Collins looked like a modern day princess in a tea-length, floral Marchesa fall 2019 dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

2019: BAFTA Film Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The romance of the bottom half of this cobalt blue Givenchy spring 2019 couture dress contrasts beautifully against the structure of the cropped jacket on top.

2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No, that’s not Rooney Mara, it’s Collins in Givenchy spring 2018 couture at the “Heavenly Bodies” Met Gala.

2017: Cannes Film Festival; Okja Premiere Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Collins looked ethereal in a white, silk chiffon Ralph & Russo spring 2017 couture dress at the premiere of her film, Okja, at the Cannes Film Festival.

2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The actress added some edge to this already quirky Giambattisa Valli fall 2016 couture gown with the addition of a dark, blunt bob.

2017: Vanity Fair Oscar Party JB Lacroix/WireImage Collins embodied a touch of 1920s-meets-2017 glamour at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in an Elie Saab fall 2016 couture dress with a plunging neckline and feather-covered skirt.

2017: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage The actress looked like a modern day princess in this blush pink Zuhair Murad fall 2016 couture dress at the 2017 Golden Globes.

2016: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Collins wore a red-orange Valentino dress to the Met Gala in 2016.

2016: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Clearly, Collins is inspired by the 1920s, because she wore another look that paid homage to the roarin’ decade to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2016. This time, the gold, draped gown was from Saint Laurent.

2015: “China: Through The Looking Glass” Met Gala Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Collins went a tad more casual for the Met Gala in 2015, wearing a skirt and blouse from Chanel spring 2015 couture.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress wore a Zuhair Murad fall 2014 couture dress feautring sequins, beading, and tuxedo-inspired details to the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

2014: Love, Rosie Premiere Ben Pruchnie/FilmMagic/Getty Images While this Solace London fall 2014 dress might look simple, Collins turned around to reveal a completely open back on the red carpet.

2013: The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones Premiere Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Collins showed off some skin in an ivory Cushnie et Ochs knee-length dress from the brand’s resort 2013 collection at the premiere of her film.

2013: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The then-24-year-old actress paired a palm tree-printed high-low skirt from Fausto Puglisi resort 2014 with a black silk top from Houghton resort 2014.

2013: “Punk: Chaos to Couture” Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Collins really embraced the punk theme of the 2013 Met Gala, wearing a Moschino dress, studded leather jacket, and blue streaks in her hair.

2013: Vanity Fair Oscar Party David Livingston/Getty Images Colins was all glitz and glam at the Vanity Fair party, wearing a brilliant blue sparkling gown by Zuhair Murad.

2012: CFDA Fashion Awards Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images Usually one to gravitate toward a more feminine look, Collins wore a Marchesa fall 2012 mini dress to the CFDA Awards in 2012.

2012: “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This sheer, lace Valentino spring 2012 couture gown provided Collins with an almost antique look at the 2012 Met Gala.

2012: Mirror Mirror Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Of course, Collins had to pair her tea-length Dolce & Gabbana gown with a classic Snow White red lip while promoting her film, Mirror Mirror, in which the actress played the Disney princess.

2012: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images It’s no surprise Collins gravitated toward this Monique Lhuillier pre-fall 2012 with its dramatic shape and floral embroidery.

2011: Abduction Premiere Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress brought some color to her black and white Marc Jacobs dress with bright red satin pumps.

2011: MTV Movie Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Collins edged up her look a bit for the 2011 MTV Movie Awards, attending the event in a cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and Christian Louboutin heels.

2010: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The then-21-year-old wore a gathered Chanel mini dress to the Met Gala in 2010.

2010: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Collins wore a black, tweed Chanel dress with some whimsical fringe to the Vanity Fair party in 2010.

2009: The Blind Side Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images The actress attended the premiere for her first major movie role in a patterned, black and white knee-length dress.

2008: “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy” Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Collins attended her first-ever Met Gala at the age of 19 in a sequin and feather-covered Oscar de la Renta gown.

2008: Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The actress wore a tiered tulle dress to the Kids’ Choice Awards.