Lily Collins's days of promoting Emily in Paris may be long, but she’s keeping her tops short. Today, the actress toured around New York City in not one, not two, but a total of three midriff-baring looks. Collins kicked off her morning in Times Square, sporting a slick croc-embossed matching set. Her tea-length skirt featured avant-garde ruching and a sculptural detail that fanned across one edge. Collins paired her edgy pencil skirt with a matching long sleeve bra top. The matching piece flashed the actress’s midsection thanks to a plunging neckline and a high-cut silhouette. The actress finished off her outfit with chocolate brown heels, a nude lip, and a perfectly coiffed bob.

While working with Margot Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal on her current press tour, Collins seems to have found her niche in ab-baring styles recently—that is, for both formal and casual occasions.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the day, Collins changed into another burgundy set for an appearance on Good Morning America. This more boardroom-appropriate look consisted of a power shoulder suit jacket, dress pants, and the same heels she wore earlier in the day. To finish off, Collins went with a chopped black bralette.

For her most casual (and ab-filled) look of the day, Collins slipped into jeans and a black blazer. She paired her separates with some on-trend fishnet flats by Alaïa and a sleek top handle bag.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Collins’s crop tops aren’t solely reserved for the streets of Manhattan, however. For the Emily in Paris part two premiere last week, the actress presented two formal versions of her abs-forward look. During a Paris red carpet, she channeled the ’20s in a full Dior look. Collins wore a matching bra, briefs, and jacket that she livened up with a sheer fringe dress. A few days prior in Rome, Collins went for something a bit more edgy, wearing a leather Givenchy look comprised of a sculpted bandeau and a draped skirt.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images @andrewmukamal INFO 1/2

With as many press obligations as Collins currently has, it’s no wonder she’s gravitated towards the crop. It’s fairly simple to change in and out of and able to be layered with boxy blazers or see-through party fringe.