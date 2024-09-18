Lily Collins’s little black dresses are mixing business with pleasure. Last night in Manhattan, the actress spiced up a simple ’90s silhouette with some risqué sheer paneling and quirky cut-outs while promoting her hit Netflix show, Emily in Paris.

After an afternoon chock full of teensy tiny crop tops, Collins stepped out to The Paley Museum in a monochrome Versace outfit. Her dress’s skirt was fairly standard, coming with a knee-length cut and finishing finish just under her bust. Collins’s look, however, was amped up considerably thanks to a completely sheer bodice and sleeves. The actress layered a black bra below her dress and kept the party rolling with black stilettos that featured blinged-out ankle straps.

For an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Collins stuck to her LBD tendencies in another all-black Versace stunner. Collins’s dress was without sheer fabric this time, but not without some added drama. Alongside a snug fit, the piece featured a criss-cross neckline detail that wrapped around the actress’s figure. She finished off her outfit with black pumps and a perfectly coiffed bob. Although Collins would later meet up with her Emily in Paris cast mates at The Paley Museum following her Tonight Show appearance, many had their own soirée going on elsewhere in the Big Apple.

The cast celebrated the series’s season four, part two premiere at the Baccarat Hotel in an ode to this season’s “Heartbreak Ball” and a limited edition reimagination of Baccarat’s Coeur Amor crystal heart. In between sips of the wine aperitif Lillet, actors Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Lucas Bravo mixed and mingled among the intimate crowd.

Park dabbled in bold color for the event, wearing a lime cut-out top paired next to a satin suit set. Like Collins, Leroy-Beaulieu also reimagined the LBD. The French actress chose a see-through lace dress embroidered with black crystals. Laviscount, Arnold, and Bravo all looked dapper in autumnal-colored separates.

Aside from the part two premiere, Collins and the Emily in Paris had even more reason to celebrate last night. The series was renewed for a fifth season earlier this week, leaving fans of the show wondering just how ironclad Emily’s French visa truly is.