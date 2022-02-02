After months of anticipation—bolstered by photos of the massive transformations Lily James and Sebastian Stan underwent for their roles—the first episode of Pam & Tommy is available for streaming on Hulu. Finally, we can see if the performances and story go beyond the actors’ extreme likeness for Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, as we dive into the tale behind the first viral Internet video. The premiere also means Stan and James are embarking on a major press tour to promote the show, and after months of wearing a red one-piece bathing suit and leather tops, James is able to, once again, embrace her own personal style, and she isn’t wasting a minute.

On Tuesday night, James joined her costar, Stan, on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the show. For the occasion, James opted for an all-black ensemble, though the look was in no way boring. The actress wore a silk, ruffled halter top from Polish designer Magda Butrym, with straps that tie into a completely open back. James’ stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, then coupled this delicate piece with a pair of tapered silk pants from the brand, letting the simplicity of the bottoms really highlight the top.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

James has been into the all-black, ruffled look lately, having worn a long-sleeved, off the shoulder corset with ruffled detailing and pants from Vivienne Westwood spring 2022 ready-to-wear just last week. The looks are a departure from the Atelier Versace fall 2021 cutout pink and silver dress and jacket James wore to the show’s premiere last month, though they all have a similar alluring aesthetic. James’ style has long been influenced by her roles. She took to wearing princess-type dresses after starring in Cinderella in 2015, so it’s interesting to see how playing Anderson has affected her dressing this time around. The actress has definitely been showing a bit more skin and amping up the sex appeal, which means while the fake teeth and blonde hair may be gone, a little part of Anderson still remains with James.

Instagram/@rebeccacorbinmurray

Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood

Courtesy of Magda Butrym