Lily James’ Red Carpet Style Has Come a Long Way Since Her Days as Cinderella

On-screen, Lily James is no stranger to the corset and full-skirt. Over the course of her career, the Brit has almost exclusively appeared in period pieces, from Downton Abbey to War & Peace, putting her in the most proper of ensembles. Then, in 2015, James took on the role of the ultimate princess in Cinderella, a part that seemed to affect her style greatly as the actress began to appear in pink and blue princess gowns on almost every red carpet. Since then, James has begun to develop more of her own personal style, edging it up a bit while always showing that hometown pride. The English actress loves nothing more than a UK designer and can often be seen wearing British houses like Alexander McQueen, Burberry, and Erdem. Now, as she takes on her latest role as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series, Pam & Tommy, we see a new era of James’ style evolution, adding a bit more sexiness than we have ever seen from her before. Look back on how all of James’ roles affected her red carpet looks over the years with this roundup of her very best style moments.

2021: Pam & Tommy Premiere Frank Micelotta James made quite the impact on her first red carpet in two years, wearing a silver cut-out mini dress and pink cage-like jacket from Atelier Versace fall 2021 to the premiere of Pam & Tommy on January 25, 2021.

2019: The Fashion Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images James wore a Valentino Haute Couture fall 2019 dress featuring an oversized gold bow to the 2019 Fashion Awards on December 2, 2019 in London.

2019: British Independent Film Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The actress kept things buttoned up in this Alessandra Rich resort 2020 velvet dress for the 2019 British Independent Film Awards on December 1, 2019 in London.

2019: Rare Beasts Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images James kept things casual in this floral Chloe spring 2020 dress for the premiere of Rare Beasts at the 2019 BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2019.

2019: Yesterday Premiere SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images James wore this pale yellow Burberry dress featuring bottle caps across the bodice to the premiere of Yesterday on June 18, 2019 in London.

2018: Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images James wore this quirky, two-piece Burberry spring 2019 look featuring a polkadot top and pleated skirt to the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards on October 30, 2018 in London.

2018: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Premiere Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a blue and white toile dress from Oscar De La Renta resort 2019, James attended the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again premiere on July 16, 2018 in London.

2018: The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images James wore an off-the-shoulder Emilia Wickstead fall 2018 dress to The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society premiere on April 9, 2018 in London.

2018: British Academy Film Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images James wore a strapless tulle Burberry gown to the BAFTAs on February 18, 2018 in London.

2018: Golden Globes Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Honoring the Time’s Up movement in all black, James arrived at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in a Valentino dress with a ruffled tulle hem and neckline.

2017: Darkest Hour Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images James wore this sleek, black and white Burberry gown with a strap across the chest to the premiere of Darkest Hour on December 11, 2017 in London.

2017: Baby Driver Australia Premiere Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images James went for a more casual look in this Alessandra Rich fall 2017 button-up white dress for the Australia Baby Driver premiere on July 12, 2017.

2017: Baby Driver European Premiere James opted for an embellished custom Burberry gown for the European premiere of Baby Driver on June 21, 2017 in London.

2017: Baby Driver LA Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic For the LA premiere of Baby Driver, James wore a Ulyana Sergeenko demi-couture strapless dress on June 14, 2017.

2017: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage James went for an edgier look in this structured, strapless Burberry dress for the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

2016: The Exception Premiere Dominik Magdziak Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images James stunned in this white off-the-shoulder Burberry gown at the premiere of The Exception at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 15, 2016.

2016: Pride and Prejudice and Zombies European Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage James wore this striped two-piece Erdem gown to the European premiere of Pride And Prejudice And Zombies on February 1, 2016 in London.

2016: Pride and Prejudice and Zombies LA Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images James wore this stunning floral-embroidered Alexander McQueen resort 2016 dress to the LA premiere of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies on January 21, 2016.

2016: Golden Globe Awards John Shearer/Getty Images James looked like a goddess in this white Marchesa dress with an asymmetric neckline at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills.

2016: W Best Performances Celebration Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine James wore this sleeveless floral Alexander McQueen midi dress to the W celebration of the ‘Best Performances’ Portfolio on January 7, 2016 in Los Angeles.

2015: Cinderella Tokyo Premiere Jun Sato/WireImage James looked like a true princess in this peach Elie Saab gown at the premiere of Cinderella on April 08, 2015 in Tokyo.

2015: Cinderella UK Premiere Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images James went for a more sophisticated look in this custom Alexander Wang-designed Balenciaga gown at the UK premiere of Cinderella on March 19, 2015 in London.

2015: Cinderella Toronto Premiere George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images James spiced up this conservative, all-white Dior dress with some red velvet shoes at the Toronto premiere of Cinderella on March 11, 2015.

2015: Cinderella Mexico City Premiere Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty Images James looked like a modern Cinderella in this v-neck blue Prada gown at the Mexico City premiere of her movie on March 5, 2015.

2015: Cinderella World Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic James kept the ice blue theme going in this sheer Elie Saab gown at the world premiere Cinderella on March 1, 2015 in Hollywood.

2015: Cinderella Berlin Premiere Dominique Charriau/WireImage Wearing a pink strapless Dior dress, James attended the Cinderella premiere during the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival on February 13, 2015.

2014: The Royal Marsden Celebration Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images James wore this embellished Ralph Lauren dress to the Duke of Cambridge’s celebration of the Royal Marsden on May 13, 2014 in Windsor, England.

2014: Changing Faces Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images James wore this red and black Valentino gown to the Changing Faces Gala on March 27, 2014 in London.

2013: The Laurence Olivier Awards Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images Wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress with a corseted torso, James attended The Laurence Olivier Awards on April 28, 2013 in London.