Lindsay Lohan Takes Her Rightful Place In The Balenciaga Front Row

Lindsay Lohan helped turn Balenciaga’s City bag into a cult classic during the aughts. It’s quite poetic, then, that Lohan returned to Paris Fashion Week for Balenciaga’s spring 2025 runway show.

Lindsay joined the likes of Nicole Kidman and Katy Perry in the eclectic Balenciaga front row today—the brand’s designer Demna had guests sitting dinner table-style against an elongated catwalk. Lindsay dressed to kill in a black trench coat designed with dramatic power shoulders that she wore on top of a sequined gown. The actress and singer rocked her strawberry blonde hair in a pony tail and wore black glasses. Although plenty of guests, including top model Anok Yai, were rocking their City bags, Lindsay surprisingly went without a purse to the show.

Lindsay’s Balenciaga homecoming wasn’t just special because of her connection to the brand (somehow, this also appeared to be her first time at one of their shows). It also marked her first appearance at Paris Fashion Week in over five years. Lindsay’s last Paris show came during Saint Laurent’s fall 2019 presentation. Lindsay has, however, popped up stateside at New York Fashion Week in the time since 2019. She just stepped out to Michael Kors this season and attended Christian Siriano’s catwalk spectacle the year prior.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

While it would have been even more poetic to see Lindsay trot along a City bag today, her infamous 2000s wardrobe made up for the fact that she went without one. The actress was almost always carrying the Balenciaga City, everywhere from a night on the town all the way to movie premieres. Of course, Lohan wasn’t the only early aughts It girl to have popularized the accessory: Kate Moss, the Olsen twins, and Nicole Richie were all major fans also.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The original City bag was designed in 2001 by Nicolas Ghesquière but has since been re-issued by the brand’s current creative director, Demna. It’s likely Lindsay now has a few brand new Demna-era City bags to join her staggering Ghesquière collection.