Lindsay Lohan is back, baby. She’s starring in the upcoming Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, she’s in the recording studio, singing “Jingle Bell Rock,” and now, she has returned to the streets of New York City getting papped, which is truly where she belongs. The woman who helped usher in the original eras of Y2K and Indie Sleaze style has finally returned, and she did so quite boldly.

On Tuesday, Lohan stepped out in the city for an appearance on Good Morning America. The actress arrived on set in a bold, color blocked suit from Akris’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, featuring a jacket, turtleneck, and bootcut pants covered in a green, yellow, red, and orange geometric pattern. Lohan then puller her signature red hair back into a tight bun, and finished off the ensemble with gold hoops, a crossbody bag, and metallic red Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels.

According to Lohan, the look is courtesy of recent CFDA Stylist Award recipient, Law Roach. It seems like Lohan tapped the stylist to help dress her during her press tour for her upcoming holiday film. Akris also credited the stylist in their own Instagram stories. If that is the case, it means the two are on good terms after publicly feuding three and a half years ago.

Following the 2019 Met Gala, when Roach played the “Fairy God Brother” to Zendaya’s Cinderella, lighting up her dress with the wave of his wand, Lohan was quick to point out that Claire Danes had already pulled a similar stunt at the event three years earlier. Back in 2016, the actress wore her own version of a light-up Cinderella dress, designed by Zac Posen, to the Gala. "@Clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully, I don't know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever,” Lohan wrote on an Instagram of Zendaya’s look, adding, “Claire Danes did that with @zacposen already.” It was a fair point, by Roach was having none of it. When asked by Entertainment Tonight what he thought of Lohan’s comments a few days later, Roach quickly responded, “I don’t know her,” and exited the interview.

Clearly, though, Roach can’t say that anymore. Not only does he know Lohan, but they’re now seemingly working together, which means they must be on good terms. Who knows, maybe he’ll even put her in a light-up Cinderella dress for her movie premiere.