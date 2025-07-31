Method dressing is taking on a whole new meaning with Lindsay Lohan’s Freakier Friday press tour. In recent weeks, the actor has leaned into playful, nostalgic references—nodding to everything from her Disney and The Parent Trap days to Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. Today in London, Lohan continued her themed fashion streak with perhaps her most on-the-nose homage yet.

Stepping out to the Freakier Friday UK premiere, Lohan slipped into a sparkling gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin—a glamorous, elevated reimagining of the purple two-piece set she famously wore in the original 2003 film. The actor’s dress featured glittering halter straps, a fitted silhouette, and metallic, embroidered details that mimicked the floral lace seen in the Freaky Friday look. Lohan accented her lilac confection with a blinged-out guitar bag from Judith Leiber (she wore a microphone clutch from the designer for another premiere this month) as a playful nod to her Freaky Friday alter ego, Anna Coleman.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Not long after Lohan stepped onto the purple carpet in London, her stylist Andrew Mukamal confirmed via Instagram that they had Coleman’s 2000s look on the mood board.

In the final scene of the original film, the character wore a matching skirt and camisole from the Beverly Hills boutique, Mandalay. The look pulled plot double duty as a wedding outfit (her fictional mom Tess, played by Jamie Lee Curtis wedded Ryan Volvo, played by Mark Harmon, in the final scene) and a performance look. Coleman—sans shoes, but red guitar included—and her band “Pink Slip” performed their now-iconic song “Take Me Away” during the reception.

As Coleman’s Freaky Friday style generally leaned more punk, the feminine set was a departure from the rest of the film. But there’s no denying the impact it had on the era (proms and wedding receptions never looked the same) and still has today on the fashion set. Just scroll through all the TikTok re-creations for evidence.

@andrewmukamal

In between channeling her The Parent Trap twins, Annie James and Hallie Parker, Lohan again mentioned Pink Slip earlier this week. Stepping out to film The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lohan wore a slogan tee with the band’s name on the front in retro lettering. She paired the piece with a belted leather skirt and Nicolas Ghesquière-era Balenciaga shoes she herself wore in the 2000s.

Put plainly, Lohan understands the art of the fashion reference.