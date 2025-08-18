Lisa Channels Jenna Ortega in a Wednesday Addams-Worthy Look

Lisa made her television acting debut in The White Lotus earlier this year—but if she’s eyeing her next role, her latest music video look is prime for Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday. Last week, the Blackpink mega star appeared in a short film, “Dream,” alongside Kentaro Sakaguchi while wearing an outfit that looked straight out of Ortega’s recent, goth-fueled Wednesday press tour.

Lisa based her look around a velour jacket from the Alt Girl and It Girl loved label Dilara Findikoglu’s fall 2025 collection. It features protruding, sculptural shoulders and a corset-style bodice with eyelet closures along the front. Leaning into the dark glamour aesthetic, Lisa paired her off-the-runway coat with a sheer, knee-length skirt. Paired with lace-up boots from Le Silla, the entire ensemble looked like something Ortega —in fact, the Wednesday star wore a very similar pair of gothic stompers just a few days before the “Dream” premiere.

Lisa completed her look in peak goth style. She cradled a black umbrella to shield the sun and wore a black flower in her signature ashy blonde hair. The ensemble doubled as funeral attire as Lisa mourned the loss of a lover (which turns out to be Sakaguchi) throughout the visual. It concludes with a flashback of Lisa and Sakaguchi—both wearing white shirts and blue jeans—conversing before the Thai star, dressed in her original all-black look, is pictured solo on a rowboat while cradling an urn.

From Lisa’s goth fashion sense to her macabre acting skills, it was a hauntingly stylish performance—and if she’s not already booked for season two of Wednesday, someone should be calling up Ortega ASAP.