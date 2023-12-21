Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal is just as likely to slip into a princess Georges Hobeika gown at Buckingham Palace as she is to pull out an edgy, Rock & Roll look during Paris Fashion Week. It’s a blend which sets the K-pop star’s style apart from her counterparts while also perfectly fitting into the world of Celine artistic director Hedi Slimane. As a Global Ambassador for the French brand, Lisa is well versed in pulling off some of their riskiest pieces, and this week, she debuted yet another punked-up look.

For the re-opening of Celine’s store in Bangkok, Thailand, Lisa put her it-girl twist on a look from the house’s spring 2024 collection. She stepped out in a matching leopard print jacket and skirt from the runway show, both of which were trimmed with gold statement buttons. She layered a white lace crop top, complete with semi-sheer paneling, underneath her coat and slipped into a pair of calf-high biker boots. Accessories came in the form of the brand’s crescent-shaped Twilly bag and a gold ring while her shaggy, bang hair style proved to be the perfect finishing touch.

Slimane’s most recent womens collection for the brand, titled “Tomboy,” was a love letter to his signature androgynous style—something only furthered by the lingerie-inspired tops tucked into low-slung pants and edgy, matching sets that he debuted on the runway. The collection was shown as a digital presentation, which prevented Lisa from attending—but clearly, that didn’t stop her from testing out some runway styles on her own.

Lisa has been connected to Celine for quite some time now, officially signing as an ambassador in 2020, so she’s more than comfortable slipping into Slimane’s favorite styles. Earlier this year in February, she channeled her punk side for the brand’s menswear show in Paris wearing a lingerie-inspired bodysuit that she topped off with a shaggy coat. Whether she’s in all-black or leopard, Lisa knows how to pull off rock & roll Celine with ease.