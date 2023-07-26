Lisa Proves Jelly Sandals and Sidewalk Wine Are Summer Style Staples

In between their jam-packed tour schedule, the ladies of Blackpink have provided all types of style inspiration thus far this summer. We’ve seen Jennie’s take on the sheer craze in a two-piece Acne Studios set. Last month, Lisa donned a variety of effortlessly glamorous styles while in Thailand. And, judging by Lisa’s recent Instagram snaps, it seems that the 26-year-old rapper has once again mastered the art of vacation dressing.

While in Paris, France Lisa traded her glitzy on-stage costumes for some more laid back styles filled with skirts, outerwear, and polka dots. But it was the (controversial) shoe choice in one of her ensembles that certainly stole the show.

The star chose a pair of Melissa jelly sandals to round out her look which consisted of a lavender mid-length skirt and white Carhartt jacket. The fisherman-style sandal has been around since the ‘80s but really took off in the early 2000s before seemingly fading into oblivion. But, judging by Lisa and other style it-girls (Jennifer Lawrence and Blake Lively), the style is back and here to stay.

In one of the slides, Lisa was pictured with some other pretty serious accessories, one of which is certainly a Parisian summertime staple. She carried a multi-color, knit reusable shopping bag and held on to not one, but two glasses of red wine.

Elsewhere during her trip in the French capital, Lisa mixed in some patterns, casual footwear, and a small pop of color. She layered the same Carhartt jacket over a black and white polka dot midi dress for a daytime look. She similarly opted for a boat-style shoe, this one from Loro Piana, to complete the ensemble.

Lisa has maintained a relatively neutral color palette for many of her vacation looks, rather, opting for patterns and all over motifs in darker palettes. She did, though, add in a splash of yellow in a buttoned mini dress complete with dainty cap sleeves. But clearly, it seems that all you need for the perfect summer afternoon is a glass (or two) of sidewalk wine and a pair of jelly sandals.

