Florals, for spring? We know, groundbreaking. Well, for starters, thankfully summer kicked off over a week ago. And second, we’ve seen a host of celebrities wearing interesting takes on the pattern, and summer prints in general, recently.

Let’s start with Jennie of Blackpink. When she’s not in her typical Chanel (usually reserved for red carpets), Jennie has seemed to take a liking to wearing edgier brands like Simone Rocha, Courrèges, and Blumarine. And, judging by her recent Instagram post, she also seems to currently be on an Acne Studios streak.

During a night out in Tokyo, the 27-year-old wore a matching two-piece set from the Swedish brand. The semi-sheer cardigan and coordinating skirt featured an all-over bow print in a mix of purple, pink, and white. She took the playful spirit of the motif even further by tying her hair into two space buns.

@Jennierubyjane

@Jennierubyjane

Jennie mixed in an oversized leather bomber (another it-girl staple) to prove that even the most frilly of prints can have an added edge. The pieces were in a particular shade of Barbie pink that has been all the rage right now, entirely due to the upcoming blockbuster film starring Margot Robbie.

It’s not shocking then that Robbie also seems to be getting in on summer prints during her Barbie press tour. Putting away the pink (at least for now) the Australian actress opted for a white dress from Moschino’s spring/summer 2019 collection for an appearance on Thursday in Sydney. The focal point, though, was clearly the illustrative strawberry print that filled up the mini number.

And over in France, Penélope Cruz tried her hand at patterns—this time, in a more traditional, yet still slightly, floral. The actress sported a Chanel resort 2024 Chanel dress during the International Biarritz Film Festival, in which the various “CC” motifs seemed to form almost petal-like shapes.

Backgrid AU / BACKGRID

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion has seen a shift to more toned-down, neutral styles (you can thank the current “stealth wealth” craze for that) in recent months. But there seems to be a handful of high-profile holdouts who are intent on embracing the power of prints this summer. And for that, we are thankful.

