Throughout nearly four decades in spotlight, Lisa Bonet’s signature style has always oozed cool. It’s something that flows through the actress’ boho chic looks and free-spirited approach to fashion. But it’s also something that apparently flows through her veins, because her daughter Zoë Kravitz has established herself as a style star in her own right.

While their preferences may differ, the mother-daughter duo have always marched to the beat of their own drums—something they’ve showcased during their rare, but very fashionable, joint red carpet appearances. Starting out when Zoë was a toddler all the way until now, the two actresses have brought out styles from sheer party dresses to statement floral gowns, and nearly everything in between. Below, a look back at Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz’s best red carpet style.

2020: InStyle Golden Globe After Party Jemal Countess/FilmMagic/Getty Images The pair hit the step and repeat of the 2020 InStyle Golden Globe after party in a barrage of prints—Zoë with a dotted look and Lisa in a semi-sheer floral number.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoë made quite the statement in a semi-sheer black pouff dress as Lisa went with one of her go-to styles, a column maxi dress, for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2016: Saint Laurent Show Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actresses trotted out a pair of dreamy spring looks to attend the 2016 Saint Laurent show in Los Angeles.

2015: Met Gala After Party Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images Zoë dressed down her silk slip with leather stompers as Lisa dazzled in a floral and lace dress during a 2015 Met Gala after party.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The pair showed off their statement style at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party with a fringed black dress and a plunging crochet look.

2015: InStyle Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The style stars tried out black and white looks, a sheer slip dress and black lace ensemble, as they posed during the 2015 InStyle Awards.

2014: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoë’s blazer dress looked like a shortened version of her mother’s look for the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2013: Pre-Oscar Dinner Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images The mother-daughter duo brought out their party looks—a sheer, mini dress and a velour maxi number—for a 2013 pre-Oscar dinner.

2013: Swarovski Event Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoë’s look for a 2013 Swarovski event was playing with the cut-out trend before it was “in,” while Lisa looked button up in a black skirt, champagne-colored top, and a top hat.

2012: Chanel Exhibition Craig Barritt/WireImage/Getty Images Lisa showed up to a 2012 Chanel exhibition in an ivory maxi dress and crocheted shawl while Zoë kept things simple in a sleeveless dress, heels, and crossbody bag.

2011: Conan The Barbarian Premiere Alexandra Wyman/WireImage/Getty Images Lisa and Zoë coordinated for the premiere of Conan The Barbarian in a black bodycon dress and a two-toned look, respectively.