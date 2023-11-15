Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Throughout nearly four decades in spotlight, Lisa Bonet’s signature style has always oozed cool. It’s something that flows through the actress’ boho chic looks and free-spirited approach to fashion. But it’s also something that apparently flows through her veins, because her daughter Zoë Kravitz has established herself as a style star in her own right.
While their preferences may differ, the mother-daughter duo have always marched to the beat of their own drums—something they’ve showcased during their rare, but very fashionable, joint red carpet appearances. Starting out when Zoë was a toddler all the way until now, the two actresses have brought out styles from sheer party dresses to statement floral gowns, and nearly everything in between. Below, a look back at Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz’s best red carpet style.