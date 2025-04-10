Lisa Has the Accessory of the Season: a ‘Piper, Noooo!’ Hat

Parker Posey’s catchphrases as the lorazepam-loving Victoria Ratliff still live large in the heads of The White Lotus fans. That even includes her co-stars. Lisa, who played the resort’s health manager Mook in the Mike White series, proved as much during a recent night out.

Lisa, dressed in a burgundy baby doll dress, slipped on a tongue-in-cheek accessory. She wore a black baseball hat emblazoned with Posey’s quirky twang; “Piper, nooo. Tsunahhhmi. Bewdisuhm. Noooo. Nooooooo.” The rapper shared the outfit in a recent Instagram photo dump recounting her past few weeks promoting The White Lotus. Lisa captioned the post with “No piña coladas allowed here,” a nod to the series’s finale in which the Ratliff family had quite the fiasco with the beverage during their final days in Thailand.

Lisa also shared photos from her night out at the season three finale party on Sunday evening. For the occasion, also attended by her co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leslie Bibb, and Aimee Lou Wood, Lisa dressed up in a resort-worthy twist on the naked dress. She wore a crochet Roberto Cavalli dress from the brand’s spring 2025 collection that she paired with matching undergarments. The following morning, Lisa reminisced on her experience filming The White Lotus (her first official acting gig) in a lengthy message shared to Instagram.

“What a ride,” she began. “Thank you Mike White for trusting in me to fulfill the role of Mook and bring her character to life. It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors.”

Lisa continued, “And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world. Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities. My Sunday nights may feel a lot emptier but closing The White Lotus with a full heart.”