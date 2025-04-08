Lisa Checks Out of The White Lotus In a Resort-Worthy Naked Dress

Lisa has officially clocked out from her The White Lotus role as Mook, the resort’s doting health manager. And though much of Lisa’s on-screen wardrobe was limited to a simple embroidered uniform, she stepped out to The White Lotus season three finale party in a resort-worthy twist on the naked dress.

Lisa wore a see-through Roberto Cavalli number from the brand’s spring 2025 collection (the first presentation following the passing of its namesake founder) for the event on Sunday evening. It featured detailed crochet work that created a nude illusion throughout.

While Lisa’s Cavalli dress wasn’t as overtly themed as the flower-shaped Miss Sohee stunner she wore to the season’s premiere in February, it still recalled the kind of resort fashion seen all over the Mike White show this season. It was something Aimee Lou Wood’s crochet-loving character Chelsea or Chloe, a model and girlfriend of the sinister Greg, played by Charlotte Le Bon, would have worn to lounge poolside. On Lisa, it doubled as the perfect after party look.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The evening, attended by Lisa’s co-stars like Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leslie Bibb, and Sam Nivola, was a fitting end to what marked Lisa’s first official acting role. After the dust settled on Sunday evening’s rollercoaster finale, the Thai rapper took to Instagram the following day to reflect on the experience.

“What a ride,” the star wrote. “Thank you Mike White for trusting in me to fulfill the role of Mook and bring her character to life. It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors.

Lisa continued, “And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world. Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities. My Sunday nights may feel a lot emptier but closing out The White Lotus with a full heart.”