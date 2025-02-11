Leave it to Lisa to elevate the themed dressing trend in the most elegant way possible. Last night, the singer and first-time actress attended the season three premiere of The White Lotus in a sparkly princess dress that nodded to the petals of a lotus flower.

Lisa, who plays a resort manager named Mook in the series, hit the premiere in a custom stunner by celebrity-favorite couture brand, Miss Sohee. Her dress featured a bridal white bustier with a sheer paneling and tons of razzle and dazzle. A butter yellow skirt with a slight train added the perfect touch of drama to Lisa’s premiere look. Accessories were kept simple in the form of diamond jewelry and, naturally, a lotus flower that Lisa held in her hand.

Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

After taking to the premiere with her The White Lotus co-stars, Lisa then stepped out to the after party in another couture number from the Paris runways. She slipped into a fitted dress from Schiaparelli’s spring 2025 collection that was spliced into a nude illusion bodysuit and a draped goddess skirt. She finished her look with a selection of the brand’s signature gold jewelry.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

It’s shaping up to be an exciting next few months for Lisa. In addition to her foray into acting, she will release her first solo studio album Alter Ego in late February and will reunite with her Blackpink bandmates for a world tour.

“I don’t know what to feel right now,” Lisa told reporters on last night’s red carpet. “I’m just so excited. I can’t wait for all of you guys to watch this show.”

The multi-hyphenate added that she was quite nervous during her first day on set, saying “It is my first acting [experience] so I don’t know what to expect on set but everybody just being so supportive helped me a lot. So thank you, everyone.”