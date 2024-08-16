Two fashion girls stand before you.

Fresh off the release of “Rockstar,” her first solo single since 2020, Lisa is back with another banger—and she’s brought along some help. The Blackpink star teamed up with Rosalía for the high-power “New Woman” music video which saw the pair slip into everything from couture-like runway pieces to sheer goddess dresses.

The visual kicks off 2000s style, with the track’s title being written across silver flip phones. Lisa, in waist-length platinum hair, then comes into focus. She does her best model strut in a blinged-out two piece and a fuzzy jacket before changing into a full chainmail look from Retrofête. Her set featured an armor-like backless top and a low-rise mini skirt complete with two side slits. Lisa paired her party look with knee-high boots and wet look hair. Glimpses of Rosalía, blowing pink bubblegum while wearing a fur coat, are mixed in between solo shots of Lisa. At one point, the Thai rapper begins to scan images of her face on a printer before slipping into a raven-esque feather top. Lisa dons a lace-up corset top from the Olivia Rodrigo-approved label Fancì Club and even opting for a dramatic fur coat by the Paris-based brand Egon Lab.

After Lisa did her thing on the first half of “New Woman,” Rosalía entered in style. The Spanish star flexed her fashion prowess, wearing a full outfit from Francesco Risso’s fall 2024 collection for Marni. She layered a hand-painted mini dress under a flame-hued coat. The singer topped off her look with fire engine, lace-up boots and black sunglasses. Rosalía then changed into another cherry red look, this one, a pair of patterned leggings worn underneath a body-con mini dress.

After flying solo, Lisa and Rosalía team up for a few final joint fashion moments. In one frame, the pair are joined by their lip and earring before sprawling out on the grass in looks fit for pop goddesses. Lisa looked angelic in a sheer white dress by Seen Users while Rosalía went full goth in a contrasting black gown.

The video ends off with the pair lounging in foldable chairs—while wearing edgy, moto-inspired outfits—before Lisa sings “I’m a new woman” one last time.