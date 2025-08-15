Lisa Logs Into the Polo Shirt Trend

Lisa’s way around the recent polo shirt resurgence? Make it completely sheer.

For a day of sightseeing in London between stops on Blackpink’s Deadline Tour, the mega-star paired a see-through twist on the preppy favorite with a just-as-sheer shoe. The Thai rapper based her look around a knit crop top worn over a white sports bra. The polo-style piece featured a white base with black accents along the cuffs, collar, and pocket.

From there, Lisa gave her traditionally preppy top an even cooler edge with her styling choices. She wore intentionally dirty and paint-splattered jeans that sat low on her hips. Finishing the look was a slogan baseball cap and pair of mesh ballet slippers—the latter, another unexpected twist on a fashion girl favorite. Add in a studded mini bag with a sculpted top handle and the look continued to defy expectations.

Polo shirts, once a wardrobe staple of finance bros and country club connoisseurs, have resurged in the fashion lexicon of late with a vengeance. No longer overtly traditional and stuffy—it’s been cropped to great lengths à la Lisa, incorporated into Rihanna’s unmatched maternity style, and given a vintage stage twist from Doechii. Polos are also making their way onto the runways at Dior (spearheaded by its new creative director, Jonathan Anderson), Miu Miu, and Gucci.

In the case of Lisa, the star approached the art of polo shirt wearing with high contrast. Paired with ultra-baggy carpenter jeans, a see-through ballerina shoe, and a sculptural handbag, her sheer polo felt anything but traditional.