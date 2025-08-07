Doechii Nails the 2025 Polo Trend With a Look Straight From the 2003 Runway

Doechii is a trendsetter in her own right, but her latest stage look is straight from the 2000s Paris runways. At the Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal, Canada, last week, the Grammy winner slipped into a surprisingly on-trend look from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2003 collection.

Doechii’s JPG outfit, modeled by none other than Alek Wek back in the day, features an oversized rugby top tucked into a tiered ballerina skirt. Her swamp green shirt, designed with a baggy fit and brown stripes along the sleeves, nods to the recent surge of country club polos, championed most prominently by Rihanna. Doechii’s tulle skirt brought a feminine touch to the look, only to be taken in an edgier direction with her military-style boots. The knee-high stompers lace all the way up the front and are open on the sides.

In peak Doechii fashion, she added her own alterations to the look. She amped up the original stylings—a red headband and a silver necklace—with stacks of gold bangles on her arms and a long, braided hairdo.

Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Vintage is nothing new for Doechii—she wore a sheer Donna Karan number from 2014 to a Billboard event earlier this year. And at Glastonbury this year, she slipped into a custom Vivienne Westwood number inspired by an outfit Kate Moss wore during the brand’s landmark spring 1994 “Café Society” collection.

Still, sourcing archival pieces to wear on stage is no small feat. But Doechii has proved herself as one of the most exciting fashion girls out there—something that’s only been solidified during her run of festival fashion this summer.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After performing in Montreal in JPG, Doechii headed stateside for Chicago’s Lollapalooza last weekend where she tapped into her schoolgirl side. She wore a trio of custom DSquared2 outfits, including an ultra-cropped blazer, cut-off micro-shorts that she folded over à la Tyla, and semi-sheer bra with lace detailing. During a July performance in Denmark, she donned another preppy ensemble, this one from Thom Browne. For each concert, her dancers were wearing outfits from both designers to ensure peak coordination.

On her latest album, Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii raps “I’m so ahead of this fashion.” She wasn’t joking.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images