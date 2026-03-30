Because a sea of teddy bears wasn’t quite enough, Lisa took her 29th birthday celebrations to the actual sea. For her birthday weekend, the Blackpink star marked the occasion with a sunset beach setup that still delivered on style.

Leaning into to beachside style, Lisa wore a sheer mermaid bra that looked like it had artfully washed up on the shore behind her. Backed with a see-through crochet fabric, the piece was assembled with beachfront regalia, including conch shells, delicate beading, and even crystals that hung from the underwire. Down below, Lisa went a more formal route in a reflective ivory maxi skirt with ruching along the hips. She finished the look with natural hair and makeup choices.

@lalalalisa_m

It’s been several days of birthday festivities for Lisa. Last week, she rang in her 29th early with an adorable photo shoot that she shared to social media. Dressed in a body suit and hot pants from Unnamed NYC and Yeti-esque Moon boots by Jacquemus, posed for photos while surrounded by dozens of teddy bear plushies.

Lisa’s festivities for her 29th are decidedly pared-back compared to years past, when she’s embraced high-octane party fashion and extravagant nights out with friends. (She appears to have opted for an intimate, candle-lit gathering on the beach this year.) After all, who needs a packed party when you have the ocean—and a goddess moment to match.