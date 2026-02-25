As far as we know, the FBI isn’t on the hunt for Lisa, but she’s been feeling a bit like Thelma & Louise lately anyway. For a night out in Tokyo, the Blackpink member slipped into a white T-shirt dress featuring an airbrushed print of the film’s iconic ending involving a turquoise Ford Thunderbird soaring off into the Grand Canyon.

The piece was selected from from Markgong’s spring 2026 collection which was directly inspired by the 1991 Ridley Scott film. Mark Gong, the quickly-rising designer behind the label, has long been inspired by the American West and cowboy culture, and felt like Thelma & Louise offered a more feminine take on the milieu than your typical “shoot ‘em up” Western flick. He saw the rebellious streak of the film’s heroines reflected in his customers, a cohort he calls the “Gong Girls.” It’s a roster that Rihanna, Rosé, and, most recently, Margot Robbie during her Wuthering Heights press tour. It should come as no surprise that Blackpink’s Lisa also considers herself among that group.

Lisa’s mini at first looks like a typical t-shirt dress from the front, but from the back it actually plunges down to her waist. She accessorized with a structured east-west handbag, slingback heels, and, later in the evening, a plush fur coat.

This isn’t Lisa’s first time wearing Gong’s designs. Famously at the 2025 Oscars, she turned to the Shanghai-based designer for a more formal look. She went the tailored route, wearing a floor-length tuxedo jacket with a white Oxford shirt and pleated trousers.

With Lisa’s bandmates Rosé and Jennie also being fans of the brand, it’s clear the era of “Gong Girls” is just getting started. He’s uniquely situated for worldwide domination. He studied in New York City at Parson’s and showed his very first collection during New York Fashion Week. At the time, he claimed to be the youngest designer to ever show on the official CFDA calendar. Though he grew up in China, he attended boarding school in the “middle of nowhere” California. He’s spent the past few season showing during Shanghai Fashion Week, and with a point of view that blends eastern and western influences and a growing list of celeb fans—Lisa chief amongst them—the sky’s the limit for the young designer. In his world, who knows, Thelma and Louise might have just made it safely to the other side of the Grand Canyon.