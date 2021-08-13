Lizzo’s Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments Rewrite the Rules

For years, if you weren’t a blonde-haired, blue-eyed, stick-sized starlet, you’d have trouble getting the VIP relations manager at most fashion houses to even pretend to know who you were. These days, Lizzo has some of the world’s top designers and brands at her beck and call, waiting to dress her for events—so much so that often, she wears two or three custom looks for a single awards ceremony. After spending years on the indie music circuit, Lizzo broke through in a big way with her smash hit “Truth Hurts” in 2019, and has continued to bend the music industry and show business rules in her favor since then. The Detroit-born, Houston-raised musician has a penchant for bright colors, bold ruffles, and attention-grabbing accessories. And though her looks typically send a larger-than-life message, it was the tiny Valentino purse she carried on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards that remains an iconic statement to this day. Here, take a peek back at Lizzo’s style evolution, from working indie musician to singular red carpet star.

2021: Grammy Awards in Balmain Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy For her second trip down the Grammys red carpet, Lizzo opted for a pink ruffled gown from Balmain with an emphasis on oversized, statement-making hairclips.

2021: Instagram in Christopher John Rogers Lizzo also loves to pull looks just for the fun of posting them on social media. For example: she wore this Christopher John Rogers outfit—and what fun it is!

2020: BET Awards in Mônot A refined take on her preference for party girl ruffles, Lizzo wore this graphic gown to the virtual 2020 BET Awards.

2020: Grammys in Versace Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Looking every inch a classic Versace bombshell, Lizzo collected her Grammy awards in this custom creation from the house.

2020: Grammy Awards in Versace Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Versace is always known for its va-va-voom effects, and Lizzo proved that supermodels aren’t the only ones who deserve a high-glam moment while walking the red carpet.

2020: NAACP Image Awards in Mary Katrantzou Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET Wearing a fun print dress from Greek designer Mary Katrantzou, Lizzo picked up an NAACP Image award.

2020: The BRIT Awards in Dundas Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage Calling in designer Peter Dundas, Lizzo looked like an ‘80s party girl for the 2019 BRIT awards over in London.

2020: BRIT Awards in Moschino Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Earlier that same night, Lizzo wore a Hershey’s chocolate bar-inspired gown by Moschino’s Jeremy Scott to walk the red carpet. Yes, her clutch is in the shape of a chocolate bar, too.

2019: American Music Awards Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp For her performance at the 2019 AMAs, Lizzo packed on the tulle in burgundy.

2019: American Music Awards in Valentino Photo by Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Image Ah, yes, perhaps one of Lizzo’s most iconic red carpet moments. She wore Valentino to walk the red carpet and paired it with the world’s tiniest Valentino purse.

2019: The Tiny Purse Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp The purse deserves its own slide.

2019: MTV VMAs in Moschino Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage Wearing Moschino, Lizzo made the statement that she’s a red carpet siren quite literally.

2019: Met Gala in Marc Jacobs Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic For the Camp-themed Met Gala, Lizzo enlisted Marc Jacobs, who came up with an all-pink outfit that paid homage to the costumes Shirley MacLaine wore in the classic film What A Way To Go!

2019: GLAAD Media Awards in Christopher John Rogers Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic Making a neon statement, Lizzo wore this bright, beautiful dress from Christopher John Rogers years before the designer would go on to be name-checked on Gossip Girl.

2018: Drake Afterparty Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group In her song “Rumors,” Lizzo sings “No, I ain’t f*ck Drake, yet,” but she did show up to a 2018 Drake after-party in Los Angeles in a leather mini-skirt, blood orange crop top, and a heart-shaped bag.

2018: Christian Cowan Show Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Christian Cowan In a shirt clearly paying homage to Madonna’s absolutely iconic Jean Paul Gaultier-designed cone bra bustier, Lizzo attended Christian Cowan’s runway show.

2018: 2 Dope Queens Event Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images At this 2 Dope Queens screening for HBO, Lizzo looked nothing short of regal.

2017: 29 Rooms Los Angeles Event Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Refinery29 Dark-hued separates with a few strategically placed pops of leopard print will always be appropriate for a party in Los Angeles.

2017: 29 Rooms New York Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Refinery29 In a dress that seemed to foreshadow the actual Versace gowns she’d come to wear, Lizzo resembled mother nature at this event.

2017: New York Fashion Week Photo by Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Matching with cult rapper Brooke Candy, Lizzo went full club kid for this New York Fashion Week moment.

2016: MTV VMAs Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage For one of Lizzo’s first major award shows appearances, she showed up to the 2016 VMAs in a glittery mini-dress.

2016: Barbershop: The Next Cut Premiere Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic In 2016, Lizzo released her first major-label EP. It would be a few years until those songs became hits, but she started working the publicity circuit afforded to major label artists nonetheless.