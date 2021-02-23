FRONT ROW FOR ALL

The Best Looks From London Fashion Week

by W Staff
Courtesy of Yuhan Wang

Each year, London Fashion Week is a consistent thrill—a real joy, an exercise in out-there creativity, and an opportunity for emerging designers and storied fashion houses alike to reveal their deepest fantasies. As we’ve described it in the past, “There’s no better place on Earth than London Fashion Week for designers looking to let their freak flags fly.” This year was no different—at least, when it came to the clothing. Molly Goddard, Riccardo Tisci at Burberry, Simone Rocha, and more revealed their idiosyncratic wares for fall 2021 digitally, beginning on February 19. Although the platform was different against the backdrop of the pandemic, the message was the same: these were some killer clothes. See our favorites, below.

Art School
Courtesy of Art School

THE LOOK: Rugged refinement.

THE INSPIRATION: Trans rights, equality, and diversity.

Art School
Courtesy of Art School
Art School
Courtesy of Art School
Emilia Wickstead
Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead

THE LOOK: Eveningwear with a tailoring twist.

THE INSPIRATION: “How women dress at home and what they’re doing,” according to designer Wickstead. “This collection is about a woman’s life, with the audience looking into her world.”

Emilia Wickstead
Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead
Emilia Wickstead
Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead
Molly Goddard
Courtesy of Molly Goddard

THE LOOK: Fanciful looks rooted in the imaginative, whimsical house codes—proudly made in the UK.

THE INSPIRATION: Taking chances, even during a pandemic.

Molly Goddard
Courtesy of Molly Goddard
Molly Goddard
Courtesy of Molly Goddard
Yuhan Wang
Courtesy of Yuhan Wang

THE LOOK: Captivating, twee floral prints with lace and feather accents.

THE INSPIRATION: Wang, who studied art in China, noted that most of the landscape paintings from the Tang Dynasty were made by men. She reimagined them for women.

Yuhan Wang
Courtesy of Yuhan Wang
Yuhan Wang
Courtesy of Yuhan Wang
Simone Rocha
Courtesy of Simone Rocha

THE LOOK: Shapely leather pieces and flouncy, taffeta dresses and skirts.

THE INSPIRATION: “Fragile rebels,” the designer Rocha said.

Simone Rocha
Courtesy of Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha
Courtesy of Simone Rocha