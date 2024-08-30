Louis Vuitton Brings America’s Cup—and a New Collection—to Barcelona

Over the past few years, fashion has slowly but steadily made inroads into the world of sports, one of the last remaining categories that hadn’t fallen under its spell. Leading this charge is, not surprisingly, Louis Vuitton. This year alone, the house’s trophy trunks have appeared at the Olympics, the Australian Open, and the Monaco Grand Prix; the French basketball player Victor Wembanyama was named a brand ambassador; campaigns have featured Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and LeBron James.

But one of the most significant developments so far is Vuitton’s return as Title Partner of the America’s Cup, which takes place this year in Barcelona, from August 29 to October 27. The yachting competition, dating back to 1857, has the oldest trophy in international sports, which has been won by only four nations in its history: the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland. To celebrate the latest iteration, the brand erected a welcome pavilion and kiosk in Barcelona’s marina, allowing guests to watch the action from a prime vantage point. (Louis Vuitton had signaled its commitment to Barcelona earlier this year, when it staged its resort show in the city’s famous Park Guëll.) In addition, the winner of the Challenger Selection Series—preliminary regattas leading up to the finale—will receive the Louis Vuitton Cup, a new solid silver trophy encased in a bespoke trunk.

The prize-giving ceremony in Bermuda, 2017. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Those gathered in Barcelona for the opening events could immediately understand what attracted Louis Vuitton—a company that puts a premium on both technical developments and traditional heritage—to the America’s Cup. The racing sailboats are masterpieces of design that hover over the water atop two wings, or “foils,” like low flying aircraft, reaching speeds of over 90 kilometers per hour. Visitors could experience a virtual reality simulation of what it’s like to be competing in one of the vessels, a sensation not unlike surfing at lightning speed. Then, of course, there were the clothes. The nautical-themed Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Collection includes ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, and accessories, including technical pieces, sporty day wear, and summer evening wear. The graphic “V” of the America’s Cup logo is a recurring motif, framed in blocks of red, white, and navy; the classic Damier and Monogram patterns are reimagined in the style of nautical flags.

“Barcelona will be the setting for a display of elegance and power, where teams will compete with boldness, talent, and mastery on increasingly innovative yachts,” said Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton. “These values equally reflect the spirit of Louis Vuitton and its artisans.”