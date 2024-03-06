Lourdes Leon’s Catsuit Takes Saint Laurent’s Sheer Obsession To The Extremes

Saint Laurent’s recent women’s show went all in on the sheer fabric trend without apologies, so perhaps it’s not surprise that Lourdes Leon took that note to attend the brand’s mens show.

Madonna’s eldest wore an entirely see-through lace catsuit (fitted with built-in gloves, naturally). Though the musician layered a menswear-inspired black coat on top of her bodysuit. Otherwise, she kept styling simple, wearing square-shaped sunglasses and pointed-toe heels. Appropriately, the outfit seemed to marry two recent specialities of it’s designer, Saint Laurent Anthony creative director Vaccarello. The star’s coat had hints of yesterday’s menswear show (which was rife with power suiting) as well as Vaccarello’s almost entirely sheer womenswear collection that he unveiled towards the start of Paris Fashion Week.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Lourdes’ outfit proved to be the best of both worlds—and Saint Laurent collections for that matter. She channeled the va-va-voom spirit of Vaccarello’s womenswear while also championing some of the designer’s more traditionally masculine elements in how she styled the look.

Fittingly, the French brand appeared to lead the naked dressing bandwagon this season. Their women’s catwalk brimmed with transparent fashion alongside a gang of front row guests that were almost as undressed as the parade of models that walked before them. A scantily-clad Olivia Wilde led the barrage of naked looks on that occasion as the likes of Rosé and Zoë Kravitz also joined in with their own risky show outfits.

Lourdes kept her front row appearances to a minimum this season, but when she did emerge for a runway show, she did so in style (and in somewhat of a uniform). The musician’s only other outing was for Marc Jacobs’ pre-NYFW show in early February. Her outfit of choice? A sheer bodysuit paired with a matching black coat, of course.