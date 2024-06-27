Lupita Nyong’o slipped into her take on the very of-the-moment pantsless trend earlier this week. Last night, however, the actress turned back time as she hit the red carpet in a controversial early aughts fad: skirts over pants.

Nyong’o stepped out to the New York City premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One in a custom Prada look. Instead of the traditional red carpet gown, Nyong’o wowed in a black sequined jumpsuit. Her outfit featured a square, off-the-shoulder neckline that then flowed into a pair of skinny pants. As if the tightness of her trousers wasn’t 2000s-inspired enough, Nyongo’s jumpsuit was overlayed with a satin mini skirt on top. Her skirt finished off with a floor-sweeping train that trailed behind the actress. Nyong’o styled her look with statement black nails, pointed-toe pumps, and diamond jewelry from De Beers.

The skirt detail brought to mind images of early aughts step and repeats where actresses like Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, and Miley Cyrus would wear patterned halter-neck dresses (and some times skirts) on top of jeans. The layered look has made a comeback, mainly in off-duty moments, in recent months amongst celebrities. But Nyong’o’s red carpet interpretation, from the fully-sequined fabric to the lengthy train, is perhaps the most formal version seen since its inception.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Nyong’o presented an entirely different version of monochrome fashion while promoting her latest film in the Big Apple. Instead of the layered bottoms she wore last night, she instead slipped into fishnet tights that functioned as pants. On top, she sported a tailored Dolce & Gabbana blazer bodysuit. Like her red carpet look, she amped things up with a blinding diamond necklace and slinky black heels.

As someone who wore predominately single-hued gowns during her 2014 Oscar campaign, Nyong’o is extremely well-versed in the art of monochrome dressing. However, her latest few outfits prove that she isn’t afraid to test out some trends. Modern, early aughts, or otherwise.