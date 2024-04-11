Power suiting with a taste of lace? Yes, please. Today in Las Vegas, Lupita Nyong’o proved that the sheer red carpet trend doesn’t have to be raunchy as she stepped out in boardroom-appropriate tailoring.

Nyong’o cut a chic figure at CinemaCon. She was busy promoting her upcoming project A Quiet Place: Day One in her interpretation of the tried-and-true power suit. She slipped into a crisp suit set that consisted of a strong-shouldered blazer and matching flare pants. From there, the actress layered a black lace turtleneck underneath her coat and topped everything off with dewy skin, hoop earrings, and a glossy lip.

Now, Nyong’o isn’t afraid to flash some skin on the red carpet—look no further than the molded breastplate she wore to last year’s Tony Awards. But this outfit is something of a palette cleanse from the overly skin-baring looks Hollywood starlets have pulled out recently. Yes, there was a hint of lace from the actress’s undershirt, which certainly made things fit for the red carpet. Still, her look could have easily doubled as some stylish CEO’s chic boardroom uniform.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yesterday, Nyong’o kicked off her CinemaCon style streak, albeit with a dash of springtime flair sprinkled in. The actress paired a sunflower yellow long sleeve blouse with a matching maxi skirt designed with layers upon layers of pleats. For some added oomph, Nyong’o showed off a pair of 3D Betsey Johnson heels complete with kitschy rosette detailing.

And, if you look closely, there’s also a bit of sheer action happening with Nyongo’s top. Her collared shirt was designed with a semi-see through effect much like the black lace top she wore today. No, there wasn’t excessive cut outs or more skin, but that might be exactly the point. Here, Nyong’o is theorizing that the most statement-making version of the diaphanous trend isn’t the sheer fabric itself, but rather the illusion of sheer.