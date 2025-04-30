Lupita Nyong’o has never been one to play it safe on the Met Gala red carpet. Since her debut at fashion’s night out in 2014, the actor has proven herself one of the ball’s most adventurous dressers with elaborate makeup, towering hairstyles, and sculptural dresses that rival anything seen inside the museum.

Nyong’o’s first time at the ball solidified her status as such. She wore a beaded, see-through Prada dress, accented with green feather plumes, and dazzling Cartier jewelry. The daring look set the stage for appearances to come, and in the years since, Nyong’o has worn everything from dazzling Calvin Klein to a fully denim dress from Versace. It was the Italian label that dressed Nyong’o for perhaps her most memorable Met outing in 2019. Nyong’o channeled that year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” in a rainbow dress with huge shoulders, a matching fan, and elaborate face makeup and hair. And while her history at the storied event is rather brief, her looks never fail to make the best-dressed list.

Here, look through all of Lupita Nyong’o’s red carpet fashion from the Met Gala.

2021 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 2021’s event called on guests to interpret the dress code of “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.” Nyong’o, for her part, donned a head-to-toe denim outfit from Versace. Not only is denim one of the most typically “American” fabrics, Nyong’o’s dress also nods to Britney Spears’s infamous all-denim look from the 2001 American Music Awards.

2019 Jennifer Graylock - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Nyong’o’s most out-there Met look? Surely the wild Atelier Versace she wore to the 2019 ball, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The actor paired her vibrant dress with a matching fan, face makeup inspired by the drag queen Divine, and a towering afro.

2017 Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nyong’o worked with Prada for the 2017 “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala.

2016 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2016, Nyong’o opted for a shimmering Calvin Klein stunner that featured an ombre effect and a sheer train.