Lately, it seems like stylists have all been on a similar wave length. Earlier this month, many of them were hooked on the color brown, collectively turning red carpets into a chocolatey dream. Then, last night, when multiple events took place across the country, stylists seemed to once again tap into the collective unconscious, and this time, they came up with suits.

But not any old, run-of-the-mill suits, gorgeous luxe takes on the classic evening wear staple. For example, Tessa Thompson, who attended the Neiman Marcus Gifts Reveal on Tuesday night, stepped out in an oversized set, comprised of a double-breasted jacket and large wide-leg pants. Under the coat, she placed only a strappy bra and then finished off the ensemble with platform shoes and a silver bag.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And if Thompson went for an edgier look in all-black, Brooke Shields was working on the opposite side of the spectrum when she showed up to the 2022 New York Academy of Art Take Home a Nude Art Auction in an all-white set. The model also wore wide-leg pants, and seemingly no shirt underneath her jacket, though no bra peeked through like in Thompson’s look. Shields finished off the ensemble with sparkly silver Prada loafers, a silver clutch, and her signature dark-rimmed glasses.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Color, meanwhile, was covered by Gigi Hadid and Gossip Girl star Emily Alyn Lind, who both attended the WWD Honors on Tuesday night. For the event, Hadid went very luxe in a deep blue velvet Tommy Hilfiger suit, with a longline, double-breasted coat that hit so far down her thighs, it could have easily made for a cute mini dress. Matching pants, a white shirt underneath and white pumps then finished off the look. Lind, on the other hand, opted for a skirt suit set, the only one of the evening. The actress wore a light blue, silk satin Versace set with a little tiny mini skirt. She paired the ensemble with a black croc clutch and the pointed-toe Medusa pumps.

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In a sea of dresses, throwing some suits in there (of any variety) will always make for a refreshing red carpet moment. Thompson, Shields, Hadid, and Lind just proved that, once again, to be true.