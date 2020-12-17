The Ultimate Luxury Lover’s Gift Guide

Going overboard isn’t always a bad thing. Once in a while, a major splurge for a special person is exactly the right call. And while many of our picks for the luxury lovers in your life are big ticket items, not everything breaks the bank—an elevated everyday item like a lip balm, hand cream or flask of perfume can feel just as fabulous as a Louis Vuitton Trunk, a serious watch, or a solid sterling silver and leather water bottle from Hermès (although that last one is hard to beat). Explore all of our favorite major gifts of the season here.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Rolex Watch, $10,050, rolex.com An iconic Rolex silhouette with an unexpected floral touch.

Louis Vuitton Trunk, $20,800, louisvuitton.com A classic piece gets a space-age update.

Frame Pilates Reformer, $3,999, framefitness.com A state-of-the-art home reformer to get those New Year’s resolutions off to a great start.

Tiffany & Co ‘Elsa Peretti Bangle’, $24,500, tiffany.com Sweeten up your wrist candy with this “doughnut” bangle.

Augustinus Bader ‘The Lip Balm’, $40, augustinusbader.com For the Rich Cream devotees, an extra dose of hydration.

The Row Coat, $5,290, therow.com Understated, elegant and absolutely timeless

Angela Caglia Facial Wands, $125, ssense.com The perfect de-puffing facial tool to counteract all that holiday cheer.

Loro Piana Pocket Pouch, $12,650, loropiana.com A sweet little pouch to stow away all those stocking stuffers.

Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, $21,400, vancleefarpels.com Winter blues you’ll actually love.

Golden Door 7-Night All Inclusive Wellness Stay, $11,000, goldendoor.com Know someone who needs a serious reset? This 7-day wellness retreat is guaranteed to revitalize the system and prepare the body and mind for the new year ahead.

1966 Ford Bronco, $299,995, classiccars.com Fully restored and ready for the road.

Lemaire cardigan, $1,160, lemaire.com Give the gift of warmth this season with this fabulously chunky cardigan.

Cartier Necklace, Price Available Upon Request, cartier.com A necklace so green, the Grinch would be jealous.

Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses, $850, jacquesmariemage.com Just the right amount of retro.

De Beers ring, $150,000, debeers.com For the friend who wears their heart on their sleeve, why not get one for their finger too?

Hermès flask, $7,450, hermes.com Hydration is key, being chic is optional—but why resist?

Slim Aaron’s 1970’s print, $7,930, 1stdibs.com A pop of sunshine for your sunniest loved one.

L’objet tic-tac-toe, $1,100, l-objet.com Make fun and games all the more fun with this cheerful, sculptural set.

Chanel handcream, $50, chanel.com The ultimate hand cream—a lifesaver during dry winter months.

Charlotte Perriand chair, $51,500, 1stdibs.com Take a seat (or, rather, give a seat).

Kristie Streicher Eyebrow Grooming Kit, $250, featheredbrow.com The gift of flawless brows in a matter of moments.

Loewe Knot Vase, $1,200, loewe.com The home accessory they never even knew they needed.

Bottega Veneta bag, $4,200, bottegaveneta.com The Brancusi-esque handle takes this classic Bottega bag to the next level.

Charvet shirt, $495, bergdorfgoodman.com So much more than just a shirt—there’s a reason Charvet has been beloved for over a decade.

Versace perfume, $330, versace.com A spritz of glamour for your most glamorous friend.

Christian Louboutin lipstick, $85, christianlouboutin.com Even Rudolph’s red nose will be jealous of this cheeky red lipstick from Christian Louboutin.