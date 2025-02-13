Meet the 20 Brands Competing For the LVMH Prize 2025

Today, 20 semi-finalists were selected to compete for the prestigious LVMH Prize 2025. The annual competition—won most recently by fashion darling Ellen Hodakova Larsson of Hodakova—is renowned for introducing rising designers to the big stage. Its winner is awarded a €400,000 endowment and a one-year custom mentorship.

This year, the contestants come from 15 countries across the globe with Egypt, Ghana, and Saudi Arabia represented for the first time. Surely, with past contestants and winners including the likes of Nensi Dojaka, Bode, Grace Wales Bonner, and SS Daley, these young talents are in great company.

The field will be narrowed down to eight finalists following the semi-final showroom held on March 5 and 6 in Paris. Here, all about the 20 semifinalists vying for the LVMH Prize 2025.

The winner of the LVMH Prize 2024, Hodakova designer Ellen Hodakova Larsson. Photograph by François Goizé

Alainpaul, a menswear, womenswear, and genderless brand by Alain Paul of France.

All-in, a womenswear and genderless collection by Benjamin Barron of the United States and Bror August of Norway.

Boyedoe, a genderless line by David Boye-Doe Kusi of Ghana.

Francesco Murano, a womenswear brand by Francesco Murano of Italy.

Josh Tafoya, a genderless collection specializing in woven goods by Josh Tafoya of the United States.

KML, a menswear and genderless line by Ahmed Hassan of Saudi Arabia.

Meruert Tolegen, a New York-based womenswear brand by Meruert Planul-Tolegen of the United States.

Meruert Tolegen fall 2025. @meruert__tolegen

MFPEN, a womenswear and menswear brand launched in 2015 by Sigurd Bank of Denmark.

Nicklas Skovgaard, an eponymous women’s brand by Nicklas Skovgaard of Denmark.

Penultimate, a genderless collection by Xiang Gao of China.

Pillings, a womenswear brand by Riyota Murakami of Japan.

Renaissance Renaissance, a Paris-based womenswear collection by Cynthia Merhej of Lebanon.

Sinead O’Dwyer, a namesake womenswear line by Sinead O’Dwyer of Ireland.

Soshiotsuki, a Tokyo-based menswear brand by Soshi Otsuki of Japan.

Steve O Smith, a womenswear and menswear label by Steve O Smith of the United Kingdom.

Tolu Coker, a womenswear collection by Tolu Coker of the United Kingdom.

Torisheju, a Zendaya-approved womenswear and menswear brand by Torishéju Dumi of the United Kingdom.

Zendaya in Torisheju at the Dune: Part Two photo call in Mexico. Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yasmin Mansour, a womenswear brand by Yasmin Mansour of Egypt.

Young n Sang, a sustainable menswear collection by Sang Lim Lee and Youngshin Hong of South Korea.

Zomer, a womenswear line by Danial Aitouganov of the Netherlands.